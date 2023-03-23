CORSICANA — Duncanville didn’t yield many goals during the regular season, and the Panthers held true to form Thursday night against Temple.
Even with all-time leading scorer Eric Ortiz — and a loyal, vocal fan base that traveled the 90 miles to watch its squad make its third consecutive postseason appearance — on their side, the Wildcats couldn’t muster the goal-scoring moments against the Panthers in the teams’ Class 6A bi-district match at windy Tiger Field.
And buoyed by its stingy ways, Duncanville went ahead 1-0 and tapped into its goal-getting arsenal to bag three second-half goals in a 5-minute span that turned a slim halftime lead into a 4-0 victory over the Wildcats.
“I think Duncanville has a lot of experience under their belt — the last three district championships; two, three rounds deep every year. They have that playoff experience. They are a very technically gifted team. They feel like they can play with anybody and they did a good job of keeping the ball away from us,” Temple head coach Matt Corley said after the conclusion of his 18th season in charge.
“They did a good job doubling-up Eric. The few times he did get one-on-one, he had a shot or made something happen. But they tried to make sure someone else beat them.”
Anthony Bernal tallied in each half, and Edson Marchan and Emiliano Gonzalez had a goal each during the final 40 minutes for the Panthers (16-2-3), who notched their 13th shutout of the season and advanced to play Garland or Rockwall in the area round.
Temple, the fourth seed from District 12-6A looking for the program’s first playoff victory since 2016, closed the season 14-10-1.
“It was a little bit of a slow start for us. Spring break comes in. We hadn’t played in 10 days or so. So it kind of took a while to kind of settle and find our legs,” said Duncanville head coach Nuno Passos, whose team was a quarterfinalist last season. “You play at this time of the year, the wind is a factor. There was no rhythm and it took 20 or 25 minutes to get going.”
Ortiz, who earlier this season became the Wildcats’ career goals leader by passing Sean Coles, finished his four-year varsity stay with a 44-goal campaign and 104 overall.
Other seniors who suited out one last time Thursday were Leobarbo Trujillo Cabrera, Ronald Farrell, Nathan Ray, Zaid Suberia-Silero, Isaac Medrano, Lev Dovgish, Jonathan De La Garza, Alejandro Medina and Morgan Payan.
“It was a great experience. Having a family like this was amazing. I love all of them,” Ortiz said. “It was a very unlucky way to end the season.”
While neither side had played since closing their respective district slates 13 days ago, goalkeepers Jonathan Lopez Sotelo of Temple and Dylan Frazier were summoned into duty almost instantly as the first-half action revved up from the get-go.
Lopez Sotelo went low and left to snare a shot from Marchan in the first minute, and Frazier dropped to his belly to corral a sinking free kick off the foot of Ortiz in the second.
Neither defense buckled much in the first half run of play, which was full of pace and physical. In fact, Alejandro Soto stood tall on the far post to aid Lopez Sotelo by clearing a header off the goal line to keep it scoreless in the 19th. It wasn’t until a set piece, the result of a foul on the Wildcats, that the Panthers found a crack in Temple’s armor.
Bernal lined up the free kick from 30 yards out and his shot maneuvered through Temple’s wall and rolled too far to Lopez Sotelo’s right in the 26th minute for a 1-0 advantage.
De La Garza nearly had it level for Temple in the 28th when his glancing header went just high over the crossbar. He had another header glide wide as time expired in the first half.
With the wind at their backs for the second half, the Panthers padded their lead in a flurry.
Bernal made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, Marchan finished from a tough angle in the 53rd for 3-0 and Gonzalez capped the surge by finding the top-left corner.
Duncanville posted 11 shots on target. Lopez Sotelo totaled six saves.
“I think every year, you have different teams. You scheme a different way or the strength of your team is different. Last year, we had 100-plus goals. We got as deep as we got last year because we scored goals,” Passos said. “We lost some of those players and we knew that if we were going to make a run this year, the strength of our team was going to be defense, not allowing goals.”
Temple’s third consecutive playoff berth followed a five-year drought, and the Wildcats will have nine varsity returners next season for an attempt to make it four in a row.
“We are going to take the next couple days to recover and recuperate, take a look at what we have coming back and take the next nine months to train our players,” Corley said.