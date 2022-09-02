BRENHAM — Lightning delayed the start of Belton’s non-district match at Brenham on Friday, keeping the visiting Tigers on the sideline another 50 minutes after the scheduled kickoff.
Once the game finally started, however, Belton could not find much rhythm, allowing 14 early points and never recovering as the Cubs earned a 42-7 victory.
Following a 485-yard outburst, including 417 passing yards, in a 34-27 win against Pflugerville Hendrickson in the season opener, the Tigers were limited to just 148 total yards as they punted six times and crossed midfield only twice in the second half.
After forcing the Tigers to punt away the game’s opening possession, Brenham needed just three snaps to cover 94 yards as senior quarterback Rylan Wooten broke free for an 85-yard touchdown.
And he was just getting started.
Wooten added a 55-yard scoring run two possessions later, inflating the Cubs’ lead to 14-0 entering the second quarter.
On the heels of punting or turning the ball over on downs through its first five possessions, Belton caught a break, blocking a punt to set up a two-play, 6-yard scoring drive punctuated by LJ Underwood’s 3-yard touchdown run to pull within seven points.
The Tigers didn’t get any closer.
Wooten recorded his third touchdown run on a 6-yard scamper, and Brenham held a 21-7 lead at halftime behind 252 total yards of offense, including 242 yards rushing. Belton had just 120 yards in the half.
Things did not get any better for the Tigers in the second half as Wooten found Reid Robinson for a 30-yard touchdown strike before adding another score on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Wooten then connected with senior Ian Stelter for a 12-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 5:37 remaining in regulation.
Wooten finished with 200 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed nine of 15 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cubs accumulate 469 total yards. Three receivers finished with at least 40 yards for Brenham (1-1).
As a team, the Cubs averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
Belton junior quarterback Ty Brown, who was 23-of-33 for 417 yards last week, was just 7-of-22 for 76 yards with an interception. Garrett Oliveira had three catches for 69 yards. Underwood led the Tigers’ ground game with 17 carries for 46 yards.
Regardless of the outcome, the Tigers must quickly move on to next week’s opponent Huntsville (1-1), which is led by former head coach Rodney Southern.
BRENHAM 42, BELTON 7
Belton 0 7 0 0 — 7
Brenham 14 7 14 7 — 42
Bre — Rylan Wooten 85 run (Grant Mayfield kick)
Bre — Wooten 55 run (Mayfield kick)
Bel — LJ Underwood 3 run (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bre — Wooten 6 run (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Reid Robinson 30 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Wooten 1 run (Mayfield kick)
Bre — Ian Stelter 12 pass from Wooten (Mayfield kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Bre
First downs 8 15
Rushes-yards 28-72 43-296
Passing yards 76 173
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-22-1 9-16-0
Punts-average 6-44.5 3-30.7
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-1
Penalties-yards 3-20 8-86
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: Underwood 17-46, Jay Burrola 4-19, Ty Brown 7-7; Brenham: Wooten 16-200, Cade Moore 3-56, Juan Mata 2-11, Trenton Gilbert 10-11, Keith Crawford 8-9, Ricky Brown 2-0.
PASSING — Belton: Brown 7-22-1-76; Brenham: Wooten 9-15-0-173, Crawford 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Belton: Garrett Oliveira 3-69, Luke Flores 2-7; Brenham: Crawford 2-49, Robinson 2-44, Datavian Neal Franklin 1-42, Stelter 3-28, Mata 1-10.