TROY — Baseball might be in Brady Mays’ DNA but football holds his heart.
“My dad played in Lubbock, then went to play at Texas Tech,” Mays said. “My brother played. It’s mostly a baseball family. They love that game.”
While it may be a baseball-loving family, for Mays, a senior at Troy, the diamond is now part of his past.
“I played my freshman year then stopped,” he said. “Now, I just play football and run track.”
But even track, because of injuries last year, has taken a back seat.
“With my knee injuries, I’ve been focused on getting healthy so I can continue my football career maybe later on,” he said.
Though he also can be found on defense, Mays is a key force on Troy’s offensive line. His stability on that front will have greater importance this season with new head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer introducing the Wing-T.
Exactly what spot on the line Mays will take up, he doesn’t care, evidenced by his Twitter profile in which he describes himself as “any position on the OLINE.”
His profile also gives a glimpse of why he is considered such a cog on the line: “Bench press 295, Power clean 285, Squat 405. 40 4.93,” while adding his quite respectable 3.25 GPA.
The senior is blocking for his third offense in as many seasons, but he knows his main job — create holes for his running backs — hasn’t changed. After all, blocking is just blocking.
“It’s actually pretty easy,” he said of this year’s offense. “It’s a lot of the same plays really, just different blocking schemes. There’s more fundamentals, more roll blocking instead of hitting the guy and going, we have rules we have to follow.”
Hermesmeyer said the line is more “Zone-based” and that the Troy players are “changing to a different scheme and it’s going to take some time to figure things out.”
The coach also points to Mays and his senior class, who have to take ownership of the team.
For Mays, that’s something he knows has to be done for the Trojans to get back to the playoffs after missing out last year.
“I know for the senior guys, we want to go out there and win our district,” he said. “(Our leadership) is pretty important because the underclassmen look up to us. We want to go deep in the playoffs, and we want do it right. We know these guys look up to us and watch our actions, so we want to make them better Trojans.”
Mays isn’t worried about the talent alongside him, but he said the biggest factor for the team will be the mental game.
“Finding a way to get through it and not giving up,” he said. “Finding a way to outdo our opponents.”
It’s a lesson he learned last year watching the Trojans go from one of the favorites in the district to missing the playoffs after losing to Academy in the regular-season finale, a game in which leading rusher Zach Hrbacek exited with an injury..
“There was a mental block we had to get through,” Mays said. “We just always thought Zach was our like Trojan horse. When we saw him go down and that ball fumble, Darion (Franklin) pick it up for that six, we were like ‘were done.’
“It took us a little bit to start picking ourselves up and do what we can do. It took us a while, but we started doing it, it was just too late. We can’t let that happen this year.”