Johnson City 23
Rogers 20
ROGERS — Johnson City scored with 9:16 remaining to take its first lead and forced two turnovers by Rogers to hold on for victory in a non-district game.
Rogers (3-2) led 20-7 at halftime on the strength of touchdown runs of 33 and 2 yards by Cooper Sisneroz and a 5-yarder by Garrett Wolfe but didn’t score again.
McCray Jacobs threw his second TD pass of the night to get Johnson City (4-1) within 20-15 in the third quarter, and Tyler Lorenz’s 4-yard scoring run in the fourth proved to be the difference.
Sisneroz finished with 75 yards rushing and Bryce Watson added 72 yards to pace Rogers, which finished with 331 total yards.
Jacobs threw for 166 yards and Lorenz had 109 yards rushing for Johnson City, which totaled 287.
JOHNSON CITY 23, ROGERS 20
Johnson City 0 7 8 8 — 23
Rogers 13 7 8 8 — 23
Rog — Cooper Sisneroz 33 run (run failed)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 5 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
JC — Johnny Slawinski 32 pass from McCray Jacobs (kick good)
Rog — Sisneroz 2 run (Arzola kick)
JC — Slawinski 31 pass from Jacobs (Slawinski run)
JC — Tyler Lorenz 4 run (Walker Jackson run)
TEAM STATISTICS
JC Rog
Rushes-yards 25-121 53-299
Passing yards 166 32
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-16-1 3-8-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Johnson City: Lorenz 21-109, Jackson 1-18, Kamron Rogers 1-(-1), Jacobs 2-(-5); Rogers: Sisneroz 18-75, Bryce Watson 6-72, Wolfe 16-54, Kole Stephens 3-38, Abraham Hernandez 6-37, Zach Davis 3-18, Cooper Schiller 1-5.
PASSING — Johnson City: Jacobs 11-16-1-166; Rogers: Sisneroz 3-8-0-32.
RECEIVING — Johnson City: Slawinski 8-153, Owen Portie 1-7, Ryan Shipley 1-6, Jackson 1-0; Rogers: Jacob McCormick 3-32.
Granger 35
Bruni 6
KENEDY — DJ McClelland scored in a variety of ways, recording all five touchdowns for the Granger Lions (4-1) during a victory over Bruni Badgers (2-3) in a non-district game.
McClelland opened the scoring with an 85-yard kickoff return, tacked on TD runs of 7 and 9 yards and found the end zone on a 73-yard interception return and an 82-yard kickoff return.
The Granger defense held Bruni to just 86 yards rushing on 45 attempts.
GRANGER 35, BRUNI 6
Granger 14 0 14 7 — 35
Bruni 0 0 0 6 — 6
Gra — DJ McClelland 85 kickoff return (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 7 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 73 interception return (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 9 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — McClelland 82 kickoff return (Valverde kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Bru
Rushes-yards 28-221 45-86
Passing yards 33 164
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-8-2 13-27-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: McClelland 9-84, Isaac Lizardo 3-66, Nate Tucker 8-55, Chase Edwards 5-10, Jayven Diaz 2-5, Lucas Matta 1-1.
PASSING — Granger: Tucker 2-7-1-33, Lizardo 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Granger: Trae Herrera 1-26, Evan Hutka 1-7.
CTCS 21
Legacy 14
Reagan Ragsdale scored twice, including a 16-yard run in the third quarter to provide the difference, as Central Texas Christian (4-1) won a battle of Lions against Magnolia Legacy (2-3) in a non-district game.
CTCS tied the game earlier in the third on a 17-yard pass from Cooper Smith to Caden Stringfellow.
Ragsdale had 216 yards rushing on 37 carries to provide all but 14 yards of his team’s ground game.
The CTCS defense came through with four turnovers — three fumble recoveries and an interception — to stifle Legacy.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 21,
MAGNOLIA LEGACY 14
Legacy 7 7 0 0 — 14
CTCS 7 0 14 0 — 21
CTCS — Reagan Ragsdale 1 run (Luke Chiles kick)
Leg — David May 11 run (Luke Pivonka kick)
Leg — 66 run (Pivonka kick)
CTCS — Caden Stringfellow 17 pass from Cooper Smith (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 16 run (Chiles kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Leg CTCS
First downs 12 21
Rushes-yards 31-175 47-230
Passing yards 118 99
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-11-1 10-14-0
Punts-average 2-33 3-41.6
Fumbles-lost 4-3 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-53 6-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Legacy: May 9-42, Joseph Beverly 3-11, Ryan Macicek 2-6; CTCS: Ragsdale 32-216, Tristan Eanes 6-14, Evan Allerkamp 1-0.
PASSING — Legacy: Wyat Francis 3-11-1-118; CTCS: Smith 10-14-0-99.
RECEIVING — Legacy: Kevin Corley 2-115, Garrett Grimes 1-3; CTCS: Stringfellow 1-17, Eanes 4-42, Ragsdale 1-17, Evan Allerkamp 1-15, Luke Chiles 1-7, Jacob Good 2-1.
(NOTE: This roundup will be updated as statistics from other games become available.)