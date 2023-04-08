Familiarity can work both ways between opponents.
On Saturday afternoon, the kinship between Troy and Academy was lopsided in the Trojanettes’ favor.
Troy got solid five-hit pitching from Izzy Garcia, and its bats produced two monstrous innings highlighted by three home runs as the Trojanettes rolled to a 13-1 victory over Academy at Lake Belton’s Bronco Diamond to solidify their lead in the District 19-3A race.
Troy (26-1-1) moved to 9-1 in district play while Academy (21-7) dipped to 6-4. The Trojanettes’ five-run fourth inning and a six-run seventh put the game well out the Lady Bees’ grasp.
Many of the players on both teams are well-acquainted with each other and are teammates on summer teams, including last year’s Little League World Series club.
Garcia was among those who took advantage offensively and defensively, delivering a solo home run in the sixth.
“We knew the way we had to win this game and the way to play it,” Garcia said. “We train hard and practice hard. We had a good approach at the plate, not early, but later in the game.”
Indeed, it was Academy that had the upper hand with an early lead and kept the Trojanettes from scoring through the first three innings.
Academy’s Ella Segovia led off the game with a base hit and scored on a McKenna Weber single for a 1-0 margin.
Once the fourth inning rolled around, it was all Troy.
“I think we did well with our offensive approach,” Troy coach Chris Sommerfield said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice in district. They’ve bought into what we are trying to do.”
Miah Corona ignited the Trojanettes by crushing a two-run shot over the center-field wall with no outs in a fourth inning that saw 11 batters come to the plate.
“I don’t even remember what (pitch) I saw,” Corona said. “I just had one goal in mind.”
The next four Troy batters reached base, with Mel Zapata getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in J.J. Phillips. Kylee Farmer and Kylee Goad scored later on a two-run single from Shelby Eddleman to give the Trojanettes a 5-1 lead.
Troy scored in each of the remaining frames and flexed its muscles to do it.
Farmer delivered a solo homer over the right-field wall in the fifth, and Garcia circled the bases with her solo shot in the sixth for a 7-1 advantage.
Academy couldn’t stop the damage in the seventh as the Trojanettes churned out nine hits among 12 batters to continue to pull away. Troy got RBI base hits from Eddleman, Lily Garcia, Izzy Garcia and Corona to account for the wide gap.
Troy hosts Lexington on Tuesday while Academy travels to Rogers.
“They did a better job at making adjustments at the plate,” said Academy coach Bekah Alcozer, the former Belton High and University of Texas slugger. “They have some bats. We came out well, but they just did a better job.”