For every big play that belonged to Temple, Magnolia West seemed to answer with another bigger, and the one-step-forward-two-steps-back scenario has the Wildcats staring at an 0-2 start to the season and questions to answer with one non-district game remaining.
The Mustangs employed a bruising two-headed rushing attack that controlled the clock, Temple’s offense went 35 minutes between touchdowns and West toppled the Wildcats 27-14 on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
“They had their way and they were kind of more physical than we were, and that hurts in a place that I’m not used to talking about,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “You see spurts but it’s just way inconsistent right now. So, we’ll go back to drawing boards and, again, it’s how you respond to it. We’ll see what we can figure out.”
The tweaks are for the coming week. On Friday, though, Temple couldn’t figure out how to slow Mustangs running backs Hunter Bilbo and Kai Aroca-Didier or how to string together enough offensive fireworks.
Bilbo tallied 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries, Aroca-Disdier had 154 yards and a score, and quarterback Brock Dalton was 14-of-22 for 120 yards to go with a pair of short rushing TDs for the Mustangs (2-0), who avenged last season’s 28-13 loss to Temple while recording 38 more plays than the Wildcats.
“We had a great game plan going in. We thought we were physically in good enough shape to try to kind of mash on them and wear them out a little bit into the second half, and just continue to run the ball with success,” said West head coach Ben McGehee, a former Temple assistant coach whose Mustangs put together two 90-plus yard scoring drives and converted nine of 13 third downs Friday.
Temple running back Samari Howard had 99 yards rushing, a 68-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter that pulled the Wildcats within the 27-14 margin and was 1-of-3 passing for 33 yards. Sophomore quarterback Reese Rumfield was 5-of-13 for 88 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
After Howard’s touchdown catch, Temple linebacker Taurean York ripped the ball away from Aroca-Disdier to give the Wildcats a chance at making it a one-score contest. But on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Howard was stopped shy of the goal line with 7:04 to go, and Temple’s final possession ended with Jackson Blank’s interception with 2:46 remaining.
“We’re paper thin. We don’t have a lot of backups, but the fact of the matter is, you don’t allow 15-, 18-play drives, you won’t get tired,” Stewart said. “It’s just the same inconsistency. We’re going to challenge them and get back to the salt mines.”
The first 3 minutes of the game couldn’t have gone much better for Temple, which was up 7-0 in a hurry after cornerback Naeten Mitchell stepped in front of Dalton’s pass on the left sideline to thwart the Mustangs’ opening drive. And after four runs for 25 yards by Howard down to the West 3-yard line, Rumfield hit Devan Williams for a 3-yard touchdown.
The rest of the first half belonged to West, which scored 21 straight points going into halftime.
The Mustangs countered Temple’s initial TD by embarking on a 12-play, 91-yard tying drive that gobbled up 4:53 and was finished with Dalton’s 6-yard quarterback keeper.
Just 1:37 later, Caylon Dygert’s interception and subsequent 23-yard return to the Wildcats 34 had the Mustangs in business. Temple’s defense put West into a fourth-and-6 predicament that the Mustangs navigated with a 22-yard completion to Sam Mattingly, and two plays after the Wildcats were called for a personal foul that gave West a first-and-goal at the 2, Dalton sneaked it across the goal line for 14-7.
A quick three-and-out had the ball back with the Mustangs, whose drive didn’t have an ideal start. York sacked Dalton and caused a fumble, but amid the scramble for the ball, the Wildcats briefly possessed it and fumbled it back to the Mustangs at the West 5. Eleven plays after that, Aroca-Disdier dashed 37 yards off right tackle for a 21-7 advantage.
“I feel like we prepped well, but we struggled on third downs. We couldn’t get a stop. On third down, we have to get stops,” Mitchell said. “They were a great team but we really didn’t play the best football we can play. We know we can stay with them any day of the week, but it happens. Tough game. We’ll be back next week for sure, though.”
MAGNOLIA WEST 27, TEMPLE 14
West 14 7 0 6 — 27
Temple 7 0 0 7 — 14
Tem — Devan Williams 3 pass from Reese Rumfield (Danis Bajric kick)
West — Brock Dalton 6 run (Hector Chaparro kick)
West — Dalton 1 run (Chaparro kick)
West — Kai Aroca-Disdier 37 run (Chaparro kick)
West — Hunter Bilbo 4 run (kick failed)
Tem — Samari Howard 68 pass from Rumfield (Bajric kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
West Tem
First downs 23 9
Rushes-yards 55-262 23-99
Passing yards 120 121
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-22-1 6-16-2
Punts-average 2-31 4-32
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2
Penalties-yards 3-39 4-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — West: Aroca-Disdier 22-154, Bilbo 24-105, Dalton 5-4, C. Bilbo 2-3, team 2-(-4); Temple: Howard 23-99.
PASSING — West: Dalton 14-22-1-120; Temple: Rumfield 5-13-2-88, Howard 1-3-0-33.
RECEIVING — West: Sam Mattingly 4-48, Trey Leggett 4-33, Aroca-Disdier 3-11, Wade Nobles 2-25, Daniel Horn 1-3; Temple: Howard 2-71, Tr’Darius Taylor 2-38, Williams 2-12.