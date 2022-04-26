GLADEWATER — Sarah Kmiecik shot a final-round 73 on Tuesday to run away with the individual crown and lead Mary Hardin-Baylor to the team title at the American Southwest Conference tournament.
The Lady Crusaders (304-325-323—952) held off runner-up UC-Santa Cruz by four strokes at Tempest Golf Club to earn a berth in the NCAA Division III national championship tournament May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.
Kmiecik (70-76-73—219) came in 10 shots clear of runner-up Emily Watson of East Texas Baptist, and UMHB’s Avery Hill (77-83-82—242) finished eighth. Sydney McConnell (76-86-83—245), Lily Self (84-82-85—251) and Lexie Manriquez (81-84-87—252) completed the Lady Crusaders’ card.