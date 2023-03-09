BELTON — Luke Feely does the dirty work for Mary Hardin-Baylor, banging bodies with the big guys around the basket to score, pull down rebounds and contest shots. That skill set is what makes him a key cog in the Crusaders’ success.
So when he wasn’t providing those types of plays on a consistent basis earlier this season, UMHB head coach Clif Carroll decided it was best to remove the 6-foot-4 junior forward from the starting lineup and cut his amount of playing time.
“He had gotten away from his strengths, and we had to re-focus him,” Carroll said. “I’ve done it before with good players, and I really challenged him. It was like, ‘You think you deserve this, but we’re taking everything away and you’re going to have to earn it all again.’ I’d had kids before that didn’t think it was worth it and just stayed in the doghouse.
“That’s not Luke. I had faith in him that he’d prove to everybody again how good he is. I’m proud of the way he handled it. Him facing that adversity and going through it kind of inspired the team, and that’s when we got on that 14-game winning streak.”
Carroll’s plan worked out in the end, but that doesn’t mean it was the easiest thing for Feely to handle.
“I was mad at first, of course. I care a lot about basketball and I had worked hard over the summer. It was kind of a gut punch, but I had to just put it behind me,” Feely said. “The decision was out of my control. All I could do was work harder.
“I think once some of the guys saw what I was doing in practice and games when I come off the bench, it sparked them to play better.”
There’s no denying that. No. 17 UMHB (23-5) has played well enough to put itself right back in the same spot it was in a year ago — on the road against the host school in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
This time, the Crusaders need to knock off No. 2 Christopher Newport (26-3) tonight in Newport News, Va., to advance for the second straight season to the quarterfinal round in which they would face No. 4 St. Joseph or No. 9 Wheaton on Saturday.
UMHB eliminated Case Western Reserve on the Spartans’ home floor in this round last year before having a 15-point lead erased in an overtime loss to Elmhurst in the Elite Eight.
The memories of those games — good and bad — give the Crusaders confidence they can handle the task at hand.
“Our goal every year is to win the national championship. We thought we could do it last year, and then things started to swing the other way in the second half of that last game,” Feely said. “But now we have that experience under our belt going into the same situation this week. It will probably be a pretty hostile environment again.”
Feely knows a thing or two about uncomfortable environments. The Illinois native who moved to Argyle for his final two years of high school spent more than two years — one season as a redshirt, another wiped out by knee surgery and one more scrapped by the pandemic — in South Dakota at Division II Black Hills State.
“There’s not a whole lot of stuff out there, and it got tiring to live in the cold for that many years. But I liked the coaching staff and felt like they could really help my game,” said Feely, who moved back to Argyle halfway through his third year in South Dakota when it was evident the pandemic wouldn’t allow for much of a season. “Because of the injury and then COVID, all I ever played in were scrimmages. But I learned a lot just by watching and listening to those guys.”
After leaving Black Hills State, Feely sought a program that could win and found it at UMHB. It’s been mostly smooth sailing ever since.
He averages 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season, has already finished his bachelor’s degree in finance and is working on his master’s in data analytics.
“It didn’t take me long at all to decide I wanted to be here,” he said. “I wanted to go into a winning culture, and we have that here.”
For Feely and the Crusaders to reach the Elite Eight again, they’ll have to find a way to shut down a tall Captains squad that’s fueled by leading scorers Jahn Hines (6-4), Trey Barber (6-8) and Matthew Brodie (6-5).
“Christopher Newport is really good. They have good balance and are a great defensive team,” Carroll said. “We want to push them out and not let them get to their spot. We want to make them uncomfortable. It’s going to be a challenge.
“By all the metrics, we’re probably the second-biggest underdog in this next round. But we’ve always been good when our back’s against the wall. I know our guys are excited about it.”
UMHB is led in scoring by All-American senior guard Josiah Johnson and senior wing Ty Prince.
Johnson, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted to the Crusaders to a 72-70 win in the second round, continues to deal with with an injured wrist that limited him to eight points in the first round before he went off for 32 the next night.
“Until he has three weeks or a month to rest it, that wrist isn’t going to heal much. We just pray that he doesn’t fall on it again,” Carroll said. “His ability to play is based on how much pain he can tolerate.”
If Johnson’s injury limits his production, Feely knows he’ll be needed even more to help pick up the slack.
“I think I can do a little bit of everything, and some of it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” he said. “Some nights, I have to score the ball more because Ty and Josiah are getting double-teamed. My biggest strength is rebounding and just doing whatever I can to help the team win.”