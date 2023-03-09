UMHB-Feely

Luke Feely (11) and No. 17 UMHB face No. 2 Christopher Newport tonight in the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Luke Feely does the dirty work for Mary Hardin-Baylor, banging bodies with the big guys around the basket to score, pull down rebounds and contest shots. That skill set is what makes him a key cog in the Crusaders’ success.

