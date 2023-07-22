Comedian Jerry Seinfeld used to have a routine about how fickle sports fans can be.
As long as a player is with your favorite team, you love him. But once he changes teams, you suddenly hate him.
“You’re actually rooting for clothes when it comes right down to it,” Seinfeld quipped. “You are standing, yelling for your clothes to beat the clothes from another city. Fans will be so in love with a player, but if he goes to another team, they hate him. It’s the same human being in a different shirt.”
This lament, while funny, rings even truer today than it did 30 years ago. Changing teams is only a part of it.
It’s likely a combination of things — family, priorities, jobs, the nature of sports, being turned off by political stances and just plain-old time — but keeping up with the coming and going of athletes and teams is more of a chore than it used to be.
Sure, there is much more information floating around out there on 24-hour cable channels. But, speaking for myself, I knew more about Major League Baseball when I was 10 than I do now. Box scores were poured over on a daily basis. You didn’t just have to fixate on your designated favorite team. You could memorize the lineups for every team.
Veteran sports commentator Dan Patrick, whose living is made by keeping abreast of the highest end of the sports spectrum, said as much on his radio show earlier this month. “I don’t even know the lineup for the (San Francisco) Giants. Players used to stay in the same place for a few years. Who knows who plays college basketball for anybody?”
Indeed, the free-range movement from team to team isn’t just a professional thing anymore. The transfer portal and the ability for athletes to make the jump from program to program at any stage of a player’s career has made the college game in multiple sports barely recognizable. Rosters are now flipping annually rather than gradually. More than ever, the faithful college fans are rooting for the school colors until they can get the latest roster memorized.
Fans are no less rabid than they used to be, but something seems to be lost along the way: familiarity.
More than ever, professional team sports are promoting their stars as celebrities while the national media fills up hours and pages arguing who is the greatest among them. At the college level, the better the player the less likely for the player to stay there very long.
But the loyalty quotient works both ways. It’s common for collegiate coaches to “encourage” athletes to seek another program to make way for someone else as it is for them to just enter the portal on their own.
Baylor football coach Dave Aranda found that he might be a bit behind the curve of current trends by remaining loyal to players he recruited and tries to develop.
“One of the struggles for me has always been if you say yes to something, a player from outside your program that’s in the portal, you’re saying no to a player that is maybe struggling.” Aranda said, adding he had to “come to grips” the reality of bringing in a player who improves his team ahead of the player who committed to his program from the outset.
Just as Aranda and other coaches are coming to grips with the changing tides of sports, where changing uniforms a time or two before your career is done is becoming more common, so to it is for us who would like to just have some familiarity with rosters from year to year like the days when we had the time and inclination to do so.
The beauty of sports is that you can sit down and enjoy a game without really knowing anybody on either team, especially college or high school. You certainly didn’t have to know any members of No. 16 seed Farleigh-Dickinson when they shocked No. 1 Purdue last March.
But you do tend to want to be better acquainted with the pro teams you’re watching. Free agent movements and salary cap cuts keep rosters fluid compared to the days when we associated teams with players for years.
These are days that better benefit the individual athletes than the bygone era making for a little more work on our part to keep up with them.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.