Sometimes retelling the tales of historical figures from local lore brings about the answers sought from the ones who knew them best.
In the case of Ike “Whiskey” Stevenson and his brother Clifford, aka “Half-Pint,” a relative was there to fill in some of the gaps left unanswered from this space in the Telegram on Oct. 3.
Linell Stevenson Davis, the adopted daughter of Clifford and niece of Ike, responded to the column to provide more about the brothers who were central figures on the first Temple Dunbar football team from 1924.
Ike, in particular and the elder of the two, brought immediate attention to the Dunbar program as an overpowering halfback who would have had a future in football beyond high school had it not been for his race.
“They were known as the Whiskey brothers,” said Davis, a 1966 Dunbar graduate who became an accomplished soprano singer which took her to New York for a time but has returned to her native Temple. “Their father, Ike, Sr., liked to drink and the boys became known as the Whiskey brothers.”
In adulthood, Ike took on the moniker of “Big Whiskey.”
Both may have physically taken after their mother, more so than their father. Their mother, Sally, whom the boys adored, was a tiny woman who didn’t back down from anyone.
“They were muscular, very strong,” Davis said. “They weren’t that tall, but there was not an ounce of fat on them.”
Indeed, it was an era when muscle was built through the necessary hard work around the house or property or to help support the family rather than through regimented weight-lifting programs. Ike famously arrived late to games — then all played in the afternoon — because of work.
Ike, in particular, worked as a cook as mentioned in the previous story. Davis added that the family worked to provide meals for various families in town and eventually had a family restaurant. Ike and his father would deliver the meals to the families.
Because black players weren’t allowed to use the locker facilities at Temple High’s Woodson Field or anywhere else they were playing, teams were forced to have makeshift dressing rooms when changing was necessary.
The legend passed down, specifically when it came to the often-tardy Whiskey, was that the male patrons formed a human wall to allow him to change into his football gear. That may have happened.
However, Davis learned through the years that it was actually the mothers, including her grandmother, who made or brought sheets and blankets which were draped on a line to provide a private changing facility.
Another of the tales mentioned two weeks ago in the Telegram was that famed collegiate coach Dana X. Bible, then at Texas A&M, took in a Dunbar game and lamented to a friend that he would happily spend $30,000 on scholarship to have Whiskey in the Aggies’ program.
Davis took that comment one better from an even more high-profile coach. Word has it that Curly Lambeau, legendary Green Bay Packers’ coach of the era, saw Whiskey and said, “If there were any way we could sign him, we could make a lot of money.”
The Whiskey brothers never played football beyond those 1920s Dunbar teams. Davis said she never heard her father or her uncle — known to her as “Uncle T” — talk a great deal about their own playing days. They loved football, though, and Clifford took her to many games where she would pepper him with questions, and he would gladly answer.
Davis isn’t certain what Ike did professionally, but it’s believed he worked for the old Veterans Café once the family restaurant business went away. Clifford worked for Zenith Laundry and later in maintenance at Dunbar.
While they didn’t speak much about their own heyday, Davis said there was never a word spoken in regret or anger over what might have been. There was no dwelling on the race issues of the day that didn’t allow a player of Ike’s immense ability to continue playing at a higher level.
“I never heard any animosity. I never heard them complain,” Davis said. “Daddy was always very positive and so was Uncle T. There was never any negative. They just accepted it as the way things were.
“(Ike) always came to visit his mother, my grandmother, who lived with us,” she said. “He was always sweet, humble and never arrogant. I thought (the brothers) were just simple, hard-working men.”