ROCKDALE — As the Holland Hornets worked to keep their season alive, they turned to one of their youngest players. For freshman Ethan Hohhertz, who had pitched in only one playoff game before Saturday’s doubleheader against Mumford, it was unfamiliar territory.
However, with his calm and commanding presence on the mound, Hohhertz was as confident as ever and wasn’t ready to let Holland’s season come to a close.
After Mumford won the opener of the teams’ best-of-three Class 2A area-round series Friday, the Hornets bounced back Saturday with a 7-3 win in Game 2 and Hohhertz threw a two-hit shutout in the finale at Tiger Field to propel Holland into the Region IV quarterfinals — the program’s first trip to the third round, according to Hornets coach Patrick Kruger.
Hohhertz gave up leadoff singles in the first and fourth innings but struck out four and walked one. He retired the final 12 batters he faced and 15 of the final 16 Mustangs who came to the plate.
“I was excited to be a freshman pitching in the playoffs and having more seasons when all the seniors on this team don’t have that,” said Hohhertz, who pitched Holland (25-8) to a win in the opener of its bi-district series against Louise last week by yielding three runs on seven hits. “I was trying to get (Mumford) to chase off-speed pitches. They were looking for a fastball right down the middle, so I tried to change it up. I’m happy to have pitched well for these seniors and now we’ve made history.”
The Hornets will play Evadale (22-7) in the third round next week for a chance to continue their record-setting run.
“At the beginning of this year, we all thought it was going to be a struggle to get through district. I really think this team came together through every game, week and practice we had,” said senior Ethan Botts, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in Game 3 and recorded the last three outs on the mound in Game 2 to extend the series. “We learned that if we play as a team, then we’ll win as a team. Now we’re here.”
After beginning its series against Mumford (26-3) with a 4-0 loss, Holland wasted no time Saturday in flipping the script.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in Game 2, but Hornets sophomore Jared Ortega hit a two-run double in the second, and freshman Jose Arzola scored on Hohhertz’s RBI groundout before junior Klay Pursche sprinted home on an error at second base in the third to give Holland a 4-1 lead. Mumford battled back to make it 4-3 in the fourth, but Holland responded with three unanswered runs when junior Cole Ralston scored on a wild pitch in the fourth, and Hohhertz hit an RBI single before Pursche came home on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Pursche earned the win, throwing 115 pitches through six innings and allowing three runs on three hits. Botts struck out two, walked one and got Lorenzo Puente to pop up to force Game 3.
Hohhertz took it from there.
“(Hohhertz) did awesome today. He’s a strike thrower and he can throw his best three pitches for strikes,” said Holland head coach Patrick Kruger, whose Hornets are in the playoffs for the sixth straight season. “I felt good that if we could get to Game 3, then he could get the job done.”
The Hornets helped their young starter with early run support in Game 3, tallying one run in each of the first four innings. Botts’ RBI single to center field in the first made it 1-0, Arzola’s groundout to the shortstop drove in senior Kyle Frei in the second, and Botts scored from third base on a wild pitch in the third before putting on the finishing touches with a two-out, RBI single to right field in the fourth to give Holland a 4-0 lead.
Hohhertz, who allowed only three runners to reach base, struck out two in the fifth, induced three fly balls in the sixth and ended the contest with flyouts to right field, second base and third base.
Mumford pitchers Damian Castorena and Bryson Rodriguez took the losses. Castorena allowed four runs on one hit and walked six in Game 2. Rodriguez pitched one inning of the finale and gave up a run on three hits.
“I felt a little bit of pressure when they got on base, but I just had to stay focused,” Hohhertz said. “My team had my back. They were very encouraging and supportive and told me that if I gave up contact, they’d be there to clean it up.
“We didn’t celebrate winning Game 2. We didn’t come here to win one game today. We came to win both and that’s what we did.”