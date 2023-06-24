Lake Belton closed out its run at the Texas State 7-on-7 Division I tournament in College Station on Saturday with a 1-1 record in the championship bracket.
Lake Belton wraps up 7-on-7 state tourney; Academy wins lineman event
Staff reports
-
-
