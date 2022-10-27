CAMERON — What did Cameron Yoe do with doubt cast its way at the beginning of the season? It turned the naysay into a bunch of wins, picked up a playoff berth, set up a big-time District 11-3A-I showdown against Franklin, and proved once again it never really pays to bet against the Yoemen.
“We elect a leadership council in the spring and I asked them to come up with a theme for the year. The theme they came up with was ‘Prove them wrong.’ And that’s kind of been their motto all year long,” said Yoe head coach Rick Rhoades, in the midst of his second season of a second stint in charge.
“I think that they just took that motto to heart and came out every week and played that way. I don’t think a lot of people gave us a chance of being a really good football team. I don’t think people gave us a lot of thought when it came to who was going to win the district championship. And here we are playing for it.”
Indeed, the winner tonight between the Lions (8-0, 4-0) and Yoemen (6-2, 4-0) will clinch at least a share of the district title and notch the league’s top seed into the playoffs with one week remaining in the regular season. Kickoff is slated for 7 :30 p.m. on Hedrick Field at Lion Stadium.
Yoe, which hasn’t won a district championship since 2018, rolls into the contest on a four-game winning streak that started with a win over the district’s other reigning state champ — Lorena. That victory was preceded by a pair of non-district loses to Waco Connally and Bellville in a season in which Yoe has been in one tough tangle after another but enters Week 10 ready to rumble once more.
“If you’re going to be a good football team, you can’t have a good game one week and come out and relax the next. You have to play good every week. I feel like our kids have done that and very proud of them for doing that,” said Rhoades, whose squad defeated rival Rockdale last week in the Battle of the Bell. “I just think that the big key, probably, is that we are getting better each week.”
Franklin, the 2021 Class 3A-II state champion that owns a 24-game winning streak, defeated the Leopards a week ago to remain unblemished.
To get here, the Lions outscored opponents by a combined 405-206. Only two of their wins were by 10 points or less — a 22-12 nod over Woodville in the season opener and a 41-36 victory over Jasper to close out non-district.
“Well, first and foremost, you have to slow down their offense. They run the slot-T as good as anybody. Their two running backs (Bryson Washington) and (Jayden Jackson) are really good. And they’re not the only ones. They play with a whole stable of running backs. But those two really stick out in my mind,” Rhoades said. “And I think we have to be able to do some things throwing the ball.”
Washington last week against the Leopards had 308 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries and Jackson added 168 yards on 20 carries.
Yoe’s offense ranks fourth in the area at 386.8 yards per game, including 212 through the air. First-year starting quarterback Braylan Drake, a junior, is 122-of-177 passing for 1,614 yards with 19 touchdowns, and most important, one interception.
“I’m extremely proud of him. He took this team on his shoulders back in the spring when it was apparent that he was going to be the guy. We had a great 7-on-7 season this summer. He was a big part of that. And, obviously, he’s a big part of what we’re doing offensively right now,” said Rhoades, who led Yoe to an 82-17 record from 2009-15, five state championship game appearances (four straight from 2012-15) and titles in 2012, ’13 and ’14.
“And I tell you the thing that really impresses me the most about him is he’s a great kid and a great student.”
It helps any quarterback to have complementary playmakers. Yoe rarely lacks in that department, and this season is no different.
Kardarius Bradley has team highs of 685 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing, Armando Reyes scores a rushing TD every sixth time he totes the ball, and Trayjen Wilcox leads a bevy of receivers that features seven with at least 10 receptions and three TDs — including Charlie Mayer, Ja’Quorius Hardman and Reyes — with 35 catches for 525 yards and four scores.
Hardman has a team-leading 103 tackles, defensive linemen Keshon Johnson (five) and Carlos Salomon combined for nine of Yoe’s 17 sacks, and Hardman, Kason Goolsby and Wilcox each have two interceptions for a team that has 18 takeaways to just five turnovers.
“We’ve done a great job of taking care of the ball and our defense has done a great job of creating turnovers. I think right now, we are plus-10 on the year, and that’s a good stat. That’s headed in the right direction,” Rhoades said.
“We look at two things, and the first thing we look at is how many big plays did we give up? We always want to have three more big plays than our opponent. The second thing we look at is turnovers. We want to be at least plus-two on turnovers. So that’s something we talk about every week.”
Next week, Yoe or Franklin will start talking about the possibility of running the table in 11-3A-I.