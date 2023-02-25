BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Concordia Texas 4, Mary Hardin-Baylor 3 (8)
UMHB 000 000 30 — 3 9 3
Concordia 000 120 01 — 4 8 1
Champaner, Fenner (5) and Rodriguez. Palmer, Fisk (5), Kelley (8) and Lollar. W—Kelley (2-0). L—Fenner (0-1). 2B—M: deBerardinis, Grosz; C: Clark, Huber, Seigrist.
Records — UMHB 0-2, 0-2 ASC; Concordia 6-3, 2-0.
Concordia Texas 6, Mary Hardin-Baylor 0
UMHB 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Concordia 103 002 x — 6 6 0
McGlumphy, Cromie (6) and Sammons. Matthews, Lancaster (7) and Sanchez. W—Matthews (1-0). L—McGlumphy (0-1). 2B—C: Goynes.
Records — UMHB 0-3, 0-3 ASC; Concordia 7-3, 3-0.
Navarro 5, Temple College 2
Navarro 100 300 1 — 5 7 1
TC 010 001 0 — 2 3 0
W—Garcia. L—Martinez-Gomez. 2B—T: Malone.
Records — Navarro 11-4; Temple 8-6.
Saturday’s other scores
Texas 5, Indiana 2
Texas Tech 24, Western Illinois 9, Game 1
Portland 4, Texas A&M 1
Florida St. 10, TCU 8
Western Illinois at Texas Tech, late, Game 2
Baylor at Duke, late
Friday’s late scores
Portland 10, Texas A&M 3
Texas 4, Indiana 2
Florida St. 10, TCU 1
HIGH SCHOOL
Pflugerville tournament
Austin Anderson 7, Temple 3 (6)
Temple 000 210 — 3 4 2
Anderson 101 14X — 7 9 0
L—Mitchell. 2B—T: A.Ramos.
Records — Temple 3-2.
Bryan tournament
Lake Belton 12, Bryan 4 (6)
Lake Belton 410 232 — 12 10 3
Bryan 103 00X — 4 6 1
W—Flanagan. L—Chavarria. 3B—L: Gerrard, Bell. 2B—L: Co.Bartz 2, Brazzle; B: Garcia, Hyft.
Records — Lake Belton 3-1.
Salado tournament
Killeen 4, Salado 3
Killeen 102 100 0 — 4 6 0
Salado 002 001 0 — 3 5 2
W—Mellon. L—Messner. 3B—K: Mellon. 2B—K: Trcka.
Records — Salado 2-2.
Austin Brentwood Christian tournament
Holland 14, New Braunfels Christian 2 (3)
NBCA 020 — 2 3 6
Holland 446 — 14 12 0
W—Cole. 3B—H: Cole, Michalek, Ortega. 2B—H: Arzola, Cole, Grinnan, Johnson.
Records — Holland 2-3.
Saturday’s other scores
Kyle Lehman 8, Belton 7
Troy 12, Lampasas 2
Hillsboro 7, Rogers 4
Cameron Yoe 7, Austin McCallum 6
Burnet 9, Cameron Yoe 4
Late Friday
Pflugerville tournament
Temple 14,
Pflugerville Connally 1 (5)
Temple 301 55 — 14 10 1
Connally 000 10 — 1 2 1
W—Paulsen. 3B—T: I.Ramos. 2B—T: Jackson, Paulsen.
Records — Temple 3-1.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Trinity 3, Mary Hardin-Baylor 1
Trinity 010 001 1 — 3 6 1
UMHB 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
Boettcher, Arce (6) and Watson. Long, Wade (7) and Niles. W—Boettcher (1-4). L—Long (0-1). HR—T: Smith, Williams. 3B—M: Long. 2B—T: Lloyd; M: Wright.
Records — Trinity 1-8; UMHB 2-2.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Trinity 1
Trinity 000 100 0 — 1 5 2
UMHB 110 003 x — 5 9 0
Arce, Gutierrez (5), Smith (6) and Miller. Flores and Niles. W—Flores (3-0). L—Arce (0-4). 2B—T: Delaluna, Bowser; M: Holman, Niles, Castillo.
Records — Trinity 1-9; UMHB 3-2.
HIGH SCHOOL
Round Rock tournament
Lake Belton 3, Round Rock 2
Lake Belton 000 102 0 — 3 6 1
Round Rock 200 000 0 — 2 5 1
W—S.Schultz. HR—L: Lux. 3B—L: Lux. 2B—L: DeLeon, C.Schultz.
Records — Lake Belton 9-2.
Saturday’s other scores
Bishop 14, Temple 1
Temple 3, Latexo 3
Troy 14, Killeen Shoemaker 2
Troy 5, Killeen Ellison 2
Late Friday scores
Temple 5, St. Anthony Catholic 1
Flower Mound Marcus 7, Belton 2
Denison 8, Belton 1