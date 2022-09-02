CLASS 6A
Allen 49, Houston King 14
Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27
Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6
Austin Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0
Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14
Brownsville Hanna 43, Mission Sharyland 36
Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28
Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26
Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54
Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14
Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14
Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0
Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27
Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9
Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13
FW Paschal 37, Irving Nimitz 7
Garland 23, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13
Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21
Hurst Bell 45, Irving MacArthur 16
Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13
Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0
Klein Collins 38, Pearland Dawson 14
Lewisville Hebron 28, Wylie 13
McAllen 26, Mission 7
Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32
New Braunfels Canyon 55, Victoria East 29
North Garland 49, Corsicana 42
Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24
Odessa Permian 41, Hewitt Midway 20
Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7
Plano 35, Keller Central 34
Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40
Prosper 51, Garland Sachse 14
PSJA North 41, Los Fresnos 20
Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17
Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23
Round Rock 52, SA Reagan 31
Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16
SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23
SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23
SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33
SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15
SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17
San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49
San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0
San Marcos 31, SA Madison 24, OT
Schertz Clemens 42, Del Valle 19
Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7
Spring Dekaney 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 38
Temple 34, Willis 20
Waco 45, Dallas White 27
Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7
Weatherford 41, Richardson Pearce 31
CLASS 5A
Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7
Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7
Brenham 42, Belton 7
Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14
Canutillo 36, EP Coronado 20
Castroville Medina Valley 16, SA Northside Jay 3
CC Calallen 41, Mexico, N.Y. 6
CC Miller 49, El Campo 29
CC Ray 3, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6
Dallas Highland Park 31, Lewisville 17
Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Dripping Springs 37, SA Wagner 7
Edcouch-Elsa 13, Raymondville 6
Elgin 38, Austin Akins 7
EP Bowie 31, Clint Horizon 20
EP Eastwood 63, Las Cruces, N.M. 35
EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7
EP Riverside 54, EP Burges 13
Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14
Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6
FW South Hills 42, Venus 21
FW Trimble Tech 44, Dallas Sunset 32
FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6
Galena Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Georgetown 41, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 27
Granbury 17, Lake Worth 16
Hallsville 49, Henderson 35
Huntsville 21, Bryan 14
Hutto 56, Liberty Hill 49
Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34
Lake Dallas 29, Frisco Centennial 23
Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3
Leander 28, Bastrop 23
Leander Glenn 35, Victoria West 3
Lockhart 37, Waco Connally 12
Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0
Manor 34, SA Cornerstone 13
McKinney North 47, Justin Northwest 39
Midlothian 28, Ennis 10
New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0
Plainview , Okla. 27, Pilot Point 0
Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21
Port Neches-Groves 49, Beaumont United 0
Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25
Richmond Foster 50, Fort Bend Travis 7
Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20
SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23
SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14
SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10
SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13
SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6
Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22
Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8
Sherman 34, Princeton 30
Somerset 23, SA Southside 14
Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17
Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23
Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28
Waco University 67, FW Eastern Hills 47
West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21
WF Rider 30, Decatur 24
CLASS 4A
Andrews 59, Monahans 29
Anna 39, Aubrey 34
Argyle 56, Lucas Lovejoy 49
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18
Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6
Bellville 55, Stafford 0
Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7
Borger 26, Amarillo River Road 14
Brownsboro 43, Fairfield 20
Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16
Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35
Canyon 49, Perryton 27
Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22
Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3
China Spring 42, Melissa 41
Clint 21, EP Ysleta 14
Clint Mountain View 35, EP Cathedral 14
Cuero 46, Geronimo Navarro 13
Dumas 34, Lubbock Estacado 7
Fabens 42, Tornillo 0
Farmersville 49, Dallas Molina 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 6, Fredericksburg 0
Giddings 21, Jarrell 14
Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7
Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21
Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20
Ingleside 48, Aransas Pass 6
Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21
Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12
La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25
Llano 29, Burnet 21
Lorena 21, West 15
Midland Greenwood 28, West Plains 18
Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0
Navasota 27, Madisonville 21
Needville 44, Livingston 19
Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20
Poteet 16, Goliad 13
Robinson 35, Caldwell 7
Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14
Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28
San Angelo Lake View 39, Sweetwater 25
Sealy 48, Smithville 0
Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27
Springtown 35, Graham 13
Stephenville 62, Everman 61
Taylor 55, Rockdale 41
Vernon 36, Gainesville 24
Waco Connally 35, Waco La Vega 34
Wimberley 35, Pieper 0
CLASS 3A
Anthony 42, Hot Springs, N.M. 6
Bushland 47, Canadian 21
Cameron Yoe 62, Yoakum 28
Clyde 26, Eastland 0
Coleman 48, Ballinger 0
Columbus 44, La Grange 7
Comanche 42, Bangs 18
Crane 33, Kermit 23
Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24
Edna 27, Bay City 21
Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Franklin 77, Mexia 13
Frankston 33, Huntington 15
Grandview 21, Malakoff 17
Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14
Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27
Johnson City 43, Thrall 14
Lago Vista 41, Academy 29
Lexington 43, Troy 24
Luling 46, Victoria St. Joseph 22
Lyford 46, La Villa 7
Marion 35, Natalia 17
Merkel 14, Stanton 0
Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34
Muleshoe 41, Lamesa 14
New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7
New Waverly 29, Teague 14
Pottsboro 55, Callisburg 36
Rogers 55, Schulenburg 14
San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7
Shallowater 40, Seminole 27
Skidmore-Tynan 48, Ben Bolt 36
Stockdale 33, Karnes City 7
Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26
Van Vleck 34, Sweeny 21
Whitney 48, Hillsboro 6
Woodville 23, Newton 22
CLASS 2A
Albany 55, Dublin 14
Baird 50, Moran 0
Bremond 57, Kerens 14
Chilton 28, Italy 27
Clarksville 14, Quinlan Boles 0
Crawford 21, Centerville 6
Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6
Cushing 34, Deweyville 12
Dawson 40, Jewett Leon 14
Farwell 7, Vega 6
Garrison 28, Arp 21
Gorman 61, Evant 12
Groveton 27, Trinity 0
Hamilton 35, Bosqueville 33
Hawkins 38, Simms Bowie 20
Holland 40, Valley Mills 14
Honey Grove 52, Frost 0
Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6
Iola 43, Normangee 22
Itasca 28, Hubbard 20
La Pryor 27, Pettus 0
Malakoff Cross Roads 24, Meridian 22
Mason 27, Brady 7
Miles 40, Sterling City 21
Moody 23, Hico 6
Olney 43, Petrolia 6
Riesel 42, Rice 7
Sabinal 41, Harper 14
San Saba 19, Junction 6
Santa Maria 47, Monte Alto 21
Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7
Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6
Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Stratford 41, Sunray 21
Thorndale 36, Granger 34, OT
Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20
Valley View 36, Alvord 27
Wortham 30, Rosebud-Lott 0
CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8
Aquilla 52, Milford 40
Balmorhea 50, Van Horn 48
Benjamin 74, Wildorado 0
Blackwell 48, Eden 0
Blanket 40, Bryson 12
Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6
Borden County 60, Meadow 14
Brackett 42, Kenedy 20
Claude 70, Hedley 46
Covington 48, Iredell 8
Cranfills Gap 61, Mount Calm 12
Fort Davis 58, Sierra Blanca 34
Garden City 54, Menard 8
Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0
Gordon 52, Ranger 6
Hamlin 6, Water Valley 2
Happy 64, Follett 14
Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38
Ira 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Knox City 60, Matador Motley County 12
Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8
Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6
Lometa 44, Blum 38
Lueders-Avoca 0, Santa Anna 0
May 77, Austin SPC 46
McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Medina 60, Paint Rock 0
Miami 69, Lefors 12
Morgan 68, Gustine 20
Nazareth 67, Hart 6
Newcastle 49, Woodson 0
Oakwood 55, Campbell 6
Penelope 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0
Premont 60, Progreso 7
Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8
Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0
Robert Lee 36, Ackerly Sands 28
Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
Rule 43, Bronte 40
Sanderson 47, Marfa 0
Savoy 54, Melissa CHANT 26
Sidney 50, Rising Star 44
Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50
Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26Tolar 51, Early 14
Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12
White Deer 66, Anton 16
Whiteface 44, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Whitharral 60, Kress 38
Zephyr 46, Veribest 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Regents 31, Midland Christian 14
Bay Area Christian 61, KIPP Generations 0
Bellville Faith 46, SA Jubilee 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Santa Rosa 6
Bullard Brook Hill 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 6
Central Texas Christian 27, Dallas Shelton 14
Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0
Dallas Christian 32, Fort Bend Christian 28
Fredericksburg Heritage 30, SA Castle Hills 22
Holy Trinity Catholic 58, Waco Vanguard 32
Round Rock Christian 36, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 16
SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0
SA Christian 29, Dilley 13
Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35