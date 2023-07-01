Ta’Quon Graham is entering Year 3 in the NFL as a defensive lineman with the Atlanta Falcons, and he’s in the process of upgrading his housing situation with a move closer to the city and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, his home office, so to speak.
To categorize Graham’s career so far as a success is no stretch. Factoring in the long odds players face as they try to turn dreams into reality, it might even be an understatement.
Yet, for all that the former Temple standout has accomplished, he’s yet to arrange a way for his most supportive fans and significant influences, his mom Forestine Thompson and older brother Broderick Thompson, to see him play live as a professional — mostly because of work-schedule conflicts, he said.
“It’s been hard to get them to games,” Graham said last week from Georgia. “But, I’m going to try to make it happen this year.”
Graham has kept his word before. After all, he promised Forestine that he would graduate from college, which he did in 3½ years with a degree in corporate communications. When the 6-foot-4, 294-pound 24-year-old, puts his mind to something, he usually finds the finish line.
That’s been the case for years.
Before he was pass-rushing Tom Brady and traveling across the Atlantic Ocean to play the New York Jets in London (his favorite NFL moments so far), Graham excelled at the University of Texas from 2017-20, a four-year stint that followed three show-stopping varsity seasons, 2014-16, with the Wildcats when they were a combined 37-8 and played in two Class 5A Division I state championship games.
“He’s a hard worker and is passionate about being great. He has a tremendous desire to be the best,” former Temple head coach Mike Spradlin said in 2015 during Graham’s junior year.
In 2016, prior to Graham’s senior season, current Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart said he didn’t know where the ceiling was for his top defender. Seven years later, Graham is still reaching for it, and loves every bit of the chase.
“I always feel like you have to prove yourself year by year, especially a guy like me being a lower-round pick. Even though I put out some good tape last year, I feel like I always have something to prove and something to improve on within my game and myself. So, I have to come in every year with that same type of mindset. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL,” Graham said.
“(That mentality) comes from my mom and my brother and the way they brought me up. No matter how many tackles I got, how many sacks I got, how many touchdowns I scored, they pretty much always wanted me to stay hungry and be in that mode of you’re always chasing something. They instilled that in me pretty young.”
While with the Longhorns, Graham appeared in 48 games, starting 24, recorded 72 tackles and seven sacks, made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 defensive lineman after the pandemic-truncated 2020 season.
“I think I could have left after my junior year, but I made a promise to my mom to get my degree. So, I ended up staying a year. I feel like it was a safe move because I had the same (draft) grade my junior and senior year. So, I feel like it was really important to stay that year and finish it off,” he said.
“(Graduation) was in the midst of COVID, so that accomplishment feeling kind of got taken away. I didn’t get to walk the stage and they just sent my diploma in the mail. So, that kind of sucked. But, (I was the) first person in my family to get a four-year degree, so it’s definitely something I’m proud of and I’m happy I stayed.”
Graham was drafted in the fifth round, 148th overall, by the Falcons in May 2021 and signed a four-year deal worth $3.8 million, including a signing bonus that was the first tangible welcome-to-the-NFL moment for Graham, who suddenly went from college grad to full-time adult in the real world.
“I was a little worried about that. I had never seen that kind of money in my life and once the signing bonus dropped into the account, it’s like all the things you ever wanted, you might be able to get,” Graham shared. “I definitely rewarded myself a bit, but I already had a financial advisor picked out and my people in place because I was so focused on it. I already had all my ducks in a row, and got on a budget and responsible with it pretty quick.”
He caught on with the Falcons pretty quickly, too, saying the work-ethic foundation set in place at Temple and then reinforced at Texas helped him adjust to the rigors of the NFL.
During his first two seasons in Atlanta, Graham started 14 of 24 games, including nine of 11 last year before a torn MCL suffered in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears that required surgery ended his 2022 four days before Thanksgiving.
“The injury was hard. I’ve never had something that I needed to have surgery on. Never had to be put on IR and have that conversation with my head coach and GM,” said Graham, who has 49 career tackles, 20 of them solo. “I kind of just took it day by day. It was hard at first being in that big brace for a couple months. Once I started moving around, walking without the brace and got into the full-rehab part, getting full-range back in my knee, I felt good.
“I did two weeks (in June) of practice at OTAs and I feel confident in my recovery. I feel strong. I got the go-ahead from all the doctors and I’m ready to roll now.”
Even with life zooming along at NFL speeds — next up is the start of training camp July 25 — the modest Graham doesn’t let that prevent him from recognizing and appreciating all that it took to reach his lifelong goal. He also won’t allow what he’s done to hold him back from what he still wants to achieve.
“I just feel like me. I feel like I’m the same guy I’ve always been. I definitely understand that I play a popular sport and we’re on TV every weekend. But, at the end of the day, I put shoes on just like you put shoes on. Put my clothes on the same way. And I just try to live like that. I try to keep that humble mentality. I knew it took a lot of hard work, but there were a lot of other factors that helped me get here as well and I just have to be humble and respect everything that came with it,” he said.
“I’m taking it as serious as I’ve ever taken it — preparation, watching film, eating right, just trying to do it all. I’m probably more dialed in than I ever have been. At the end of the day, still, it’s a child’s game that I was playing at 7 or 8 years old. So, I’ve always just kind of grounded myself with that thought,” he added.
“Now that I’ve checked it off of my list, I really don’t see it as much of a big deal. It’s more of wanting to take it to the next step and the next step after that.”
Some of the steps he mentioned are earning a new contract and formulating a way to give back to the community, both in Atlanta and at home in Temple. He said he’d like to one day work toward a charitable endeavor with Quentin Johnston (Chargers) and Tre Hawkins III (Giants), two former Wildcats who were drafted in April.
“Now that we’ve got three guys in the NFL, I’d like to collaborate with the other two guys on something down the line,” he said, noting that he’s kept in contact with numerous coaches he had while at Temple and described those bonds and relationships as long-lasting. “Let (Johnston and Hawkins) try to get past the rookie year, I know how hard that is as an adjustment. But maybe we can get together and come up with a plan.”
First things first, though, get Forestine and Broderick to a game.
“By any means necessary,” he said.
Kind of like the way he’s always gone about it.