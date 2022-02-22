COLLEGE BASEBALL
AUSTIN — Temple College pounded out 17 hits Tuesday on its way to a doubleheader sweep of St. Edward’s JV by scores of 4-2 and 12-4.
Travis Chestnut homered and Joseph Redfield had a pair of doubles in the opener for the Leopards (10-2). Dawson Tourney (2-0) picked up the win, and Mason Bryant recorded the save.
Starter Hagen Rose (2-0) and three relievers limited St. Edward’s to just three hits in the finale, in which Zane Spinn drove in five runs for Temple.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Temple College hit a pair of home runs and swept a doubleheader with Coastal Bend by scores of 8-3 and 9-8 on Tuesday.
Annabel Segoviano homered and had four RBIs in the opener for the Lady Leopards (13-5), who got productive innings in the circle from Addy Potter and Lauren Tetreault.
Molly VandenBout went deep in the second game, Hannah Bottcher tripled and Catrin Hoffman had two doubles and three RBIs. VandenBout, Potter and Hailey Hall shared time in the circle for Temple.