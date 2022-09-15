— District 4-5A-I —
KILLEEN SHOEMAKER
at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Shoemaker Grey Wolves 2-1, 0-1; Lake Belton Broncos 3-0, 1-0
Last week: Midlothian 32, Shoemaker 27; Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47 (OT)
Grey Wolves to watch: RB Jamarius Stewart, RB/DB Jerrod Hicks, QB Malachi Jerome, RB X’Zavion Smith, OL Kareem Edmon, DL Jequarrius McClendon, LB Valentino Greene, DL Zavion Tibbs, WR Maurice Starr.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, LB Connor Brennan, DB Bruce Onchweri, DL Adam Walden, OL Brett Harmon, DB/WR Ty Legg, LB Manuel Herrera, RB Tristan Robin.
Note: Lake Belton’s offense has continued to hum on the young season, putting up averages of 442 yards and 45.3 points per game in three wins. Crews (45-of-75, 711 yards, 12 TDs) and Hudson (16 receptions, 334 yards, seven TDs) pace the aerial attack but the Broncos also have shown a commitment to the run, putting up 215 yards on the ground in last week’s 48-47 overtime win that included 96 yards rushing from Robin and 68 yards on the ground from Crews, who had a hand in all seven of his team’s touchdowns (five passing, two rushing). Shoemaker suffered its first loss last week when Midlothian made up a four-point halftime deficit. Stewart rushed for 139 yards in the loss.
— Non-district —
ARLINGTON MARTIN
at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Martin Warriors 2-1; Temple Wildcats 2-1
Last week: Allen 27, Martin 16; College Station 45, Temple 35
Warriors to watch: WR/RB Michael Zaire Barrow, QB Tristan Bittle, RB Gage Wager, DB Anthony Crenshaw, DB Javien Toviano, LB Keller Webb, WR Jeremiah Charles, WR Ismail Smith-Flores.
Wildcats to watch: WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot, WR Christian Tutson, WR Pharrell Hemphill, WR Jeremiah Lennon, RB Deshaun Brundage, QB Reese Rumfield, LB Taurean York, DB Naeten Mitchell, S Josh Donoso, LN Teryon Williams-Echols, DT Kam Carter, DT Ayden Brown, DE Kevin Stockton.
Note: Temple will look to rebound after its first loss of the season last week as it wraps up its non-district slate with another tough opponent. The Warriors averaged 33 points per game to get to 2-1. They beat Austin Lake Travis and Cedar Hill to start the season. Temple head coach Scott Stewart said the Wildcats will need to be prepared for anything and everything, especially when it comes to special teams. Martin will onside kick and fake punts regularly. The Warriors returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against the Wildcats in a 43-25 win over the Wildcats in 2020. Stewart said establishing a rushing attack will be key for Temple’s offense this week. Tutson had five TDs over the last two games. Harrison-Pilot averaged 22.4 yards a catch last week in piling up 224 yards receiving. York leads Temple with 34 tackles.
BELTON at
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL
San Angelo Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 2-1; Central Bobcats 1-2
Last week: Belton 41, Huntsville 28; Abilene Cooper 41, Central 38 (OT)
Tigers to watch: QB Ty Brown, LB Donovan Thompson, WR Garrett Oliveira, WR Isaac Abel, LB Wyatt Butler, OL Zachary Erickson, DB Alton McCallum, RB LJ Underwood, RB Shaun Snapp.
Bobcats to watch: QB Tyler Hill, LB Darius Floyd, LB Evan Arnold, WR Jacob English, RB Tyree Brawley, WR Tyler Walker, CB Luke Gould.
Note: Belton got back on track last week with a 90-yard, two-touchdown game on the ground from Snapp and 224 yards passing and three TDs from Brown (44-of-77, 722 yards, six TDs) to turn away Huntsville and earn its second home win of the year. Abel added a 64-yard scoring reception, while McCallum chipped in a 92-yard TD on a kick return. The Tigers look to keep that momentum on the road against the Bobcats, who are paced by signal-caller Hill (537 yards passing, three TDs; 296 yards rushing, four TDs). Thompson’s 30 tackles set the pace for the Tigers’ defense while Butler had two stops for a loss last week.
ACADEMY at SALADO
Eagle Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 1-2; Salado Eagles 2-1
Last week: Academy 48, Hillsboro 28; Malakoff 29, Salado 27 (2OT)
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR Scout Brazeal, LB/RB Lane Ward, FB/TE Luke Tomasek, WR/DB Alex Lawton, WR/LB Zane Clark.
Eagles to watch: QB Luke Law, RB Kase Maedgen, WR Seth Reavis, WR Brendan Wilson, DB Drew Bird, LD Dusty Rhiddlehoover, LB Nolan Miller, OL Dray McClane.
Note: These two area teams meet after last week Academy won for the first time and Salado lost its first game this season. Law’s 12 touchdown passes tie him with Lake Belton’s Connor Crews for most in the area. Mraz is close by with nine. Brazeal is averaging 12.9 yards per catch. Reavis’ seven TD catches lead the area with Lake Belton’s Micah Hudson. The defense that defends the pass better tonight might generate an upper hand.
GATESVILLE at MEXIA
Blackcat Field
Records: Gatesville Hornets 2-1; Mexia Blackcats 0-3
Last week: Gatesville 27, McGregor 20; China Spring 63, Mexia 7
Hornets to watch: RB Rayshon Smith, RB Jimmy Hall, QB Jacob Newkirk, WR Trevor Smith, LB Ashtyn Culley, DB Lawson Mooney.
Blackcats to watch: QB Jacques Cooper, RB Deandra Sandles; WR Tej Bryant, LB Gage Keuhn, OL/DL Caden Grayson.
Note: Gatesville tries to win for the second straight week when it takes on a Mexia team that struggled through its first three games. The rushing of Rayshon Smith (295 yards) and Hall (125 yards) along with the passing of Newkirk (526 yards) power a balanced offensive attack for the Hornets. Trevor Smith (164 yards receiving) has been Newkirk’s top target. They could have a big night against the Blackcats, who have been outscored 205-40.
HILLSBORO at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: Hillsboro Eagles 1-2; Jarrell Cougars 1-2
Last week: Academy 48, Hillsboro 28; Jarrell 63, Caldwell 8
Eagles to watch: QB Austin Cook, RB Tory Brooks, RB/LB Ezrian Emory, WR Landon Williamson, WR Darrian Hodge.
Cougars to watch: QB Andrew Knebel, RB/DB Jalani Price, WR Mason Dotson, WR/DB Jacques Spradley, RB Jacob Carruth, RB/DB Dathan Walker, LB Nicolas Rodriguez.
Note: Jarrell burst into the win column in major fashion last week, building a 49-point halftime lead en route to the rout of Caldwell. Senior Knebel threw for 275 yards and six scores, four of which went to Dakarai Barnes and Dotson, who each snagged two. Rodriguez had a team-high eight tackles and three interceptions for the Cougars’ defense, which caused nine turnovers. Hillsboro, which was shut out by Academy in the first half last week, is led by Cook’s eight touchdowns through the air.
CAMERON YOE at BELLVILLE
Brahma Stadium
Records: Yoe Yoemen 2-1; Bellville Brahmas 3-0
Last week: Waco Connally 45, Yoe 40; Bellville 35, Navasota 0
Yoemen to watch: QB Braylan Drake, RB Kardarius Bradley, WR/DB Trayjen Wilcox, WR/DB Kason Goolsby, WR Charlie Mayer, RB Armando Reyes, LB/RB Landen Greene, DL Keshon Johnson.
Brahmas to watch: RB Sam Hranicky, RB D.D. Murray, RB Corrian Hood, LB Connor Gaines.
Note: Interesting matchup in this one with a Yoe offense that averages 373 yards and 57 points and a Brahmas defense that is coming off back-to-back shutouts and has allowed just 14 points. Hranicky has a team-high 433 yards rushing for run-first Bellville, which has 152 carries to 17 passes out of the slot-T. Drake has yet to throw an interception in 73 attempts. Bradley is the area’s third-leading rusher with 378 yards.
ROCKDALE at
TUSCOLA JIM NED
Indian Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 1-2; Jim Ned Indians 0-3
Last week: Lexington 33, Rockdale 18; Wall 3, Jim Ned 0
Tigers to watch: WR Robert Owens, QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon, RB Kemar Spencer.
Indians to watch: RB Brayden Shipman, RB Gray Beasley, QB Grant Glidewell, WR Troy Doran.
Note: The Indians, who won a state championship in 2020, have struggled on offense, posting just 26 points through three games. Despite leading the area in yards per game at 463.3, the Tigers take a two-game losing streak into this road matchup. Barcak is fourth in the area with 358 yards rushing. Owens is tied with Academy’s Scout Brazeal with 27 receptions and has an area-high of 416 yards receiving.
TROY at EARLY
Longhorn Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 1-2; Early Longhorns 1-2
Last week: Rogers 28, Troy 21; Comanche 49, Early 40
Trojans to watch: RB/LB Cooper Valle, RB/LB Korey Gibson, QB Ethan Sorenson, WR Reed Katcham, DB Kadyn Sanchez.
Longhorns to watch: QB Jaxyn Price RB Griffin Cheslock, RB Kaleb Ozuna, WR Jeremy Brown, WR John Gordon.
Note: Troy seeks to get back on the winning track after last week’s seven-point loss to Rogers. Valle and Gibson are the workhorses in the Trojans’ deep backfield. Ketcham has a team-high 11 catches for 205 yards, and Sorenson has passed for 448 yards and eight scores. Price (830 yards passing) has provided the bulk of the offense for the Longhorns, who defeated Bangs in their opener before losses to Tolar and Comanche.
ROGERS at PALMER
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 3-0; Palmer Bulldogs 3-0
Last week: Rogers 28, Troy 21; Palmer 21, Palestine Westwood 12
Eagles to watch: QB Cooper Sisneroz, OL/DL Jackson Dolgener, RB/DB Garrett Wolfe, RB/LB Brice Lisenbe, OL/LB Gavin Bennett.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Eric Cisneros, RB Bralen Lopez, RB Cutter Burrow, LB Landon Ledbetter.
Note: Palmer scored 34 points and allowed 11 per game to reach 3-0 with wins over Venus, Grand Saline and Westwood. In a matchup of QBs with similar last names, Cisneros, a freshman, is completing 68 percent of his passes (28 of 41). Sisneroz, in his first season as a starting QB, and Wolfe have combined for 566 yards and eight TDs rushing. The Eagles’ last 3-0 start was in 2019 when they ended up 11-2.
HOLLAND at BREMOND
Tiger Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 1-2; Bremond Tigers 3-0
Last week: Granger 28, Holland 20; Bremond 50, Grapeland 22
Hornets to watch: QB Desi Cantu, WR Trey Grinnan, RB Ryan Steglich, DL Colton Cargill, WR Christian Michalek, DB/K Jose Arzola.
Tigers to watch: QB Braylen Wortham, RB Tank Scott, RB Bobby Drake, WR Koben Zan, Carson Crowley.
Note: Holland stayed with Granger the whole way last week, leading by two at the break, but was hampered by three lost fumbles in its territory in ultimately dropping a close loss. Cantu and Grinnan had a breakout game, connecting 11 times for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the second of which cut the gap to 15-14 in the fourth. The Hornets, whose defense surrenders 269.3 yards per game, will face another tough test tonight in the undefeated Tigers, who have outscored their opponents 160-36.
BARTLETT at ITASCA
Patton Field
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 2-0; Itasca Wampus Cats 3-0
Last week: Bartlett 47, Meridian 6; Itasca 34, Frost 6
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Wampus Cats to watch: QB Buddy Jackson, WR Gavin Sewell, RB Alex Andrade, RB Caden Littlejohn.
Note: This matchup features a pair of unbeaten teams each led by dual threats under center. The Bulldogs have averaged 409.5 yards per game in their two wins, getting big games from Bass (293 yards rushing, five TDs; 208 yards passing, two TDs) in each. Rodriguez has two scores on the ground for Bartlett. Jackson (394 yards passing, seven TDs; 157 yards rushing) calls the shots for the Wampus Cats, who have outscored their opposition 120-26.
GRANGER at GOLDTHWAITE
Eagle Field
Records: Granger Lions 2-1; Goldthwaite Eagles 0-3
Last week: Granger 28, Holland 20; Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Eagles to watch: RB/LB Cutter Campbell, RB/DB Carsyn Campbell, RB/LB Mason Reven, OL/DL AJ McCoy.
Note: Granger bounced back against Holland last week when McClelland continued to churn out the yards rushing with 233. The area’s leader in that category now has 589 yards on 74 attempts, an 8-yard per carry average, to go with seven touchdowns. It’s been a tough start to the season for the Eagles, who were blanked by Crawford in their opener and scored 21 points total the last two weeks.
BUCKHOLTS at
WACO EAGLE CHRISTIAN
Records: Buckholts Badgers 2-0; Eagle Christian 1-1
Last week: Buckholts 54, Round Rock Concordia 40; Zephyr 54, Eagle Christian 6
Badgers to watch: QB Chevo Luciano, RB Luke Lorenz, RB Ivan Baez, WR RJ Vega, OL/DL Anthony Soloman.
Note: Buckholts seeks to preserve its unblemished record, which has been built on the offensive production of Luciano (340 yards passing), Lorenz (236 yards rushing), Baez 231 yards rushing) and Vega (203 yards receiving).
BRYAN BRAZOS at
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Brazos Eagles 1-1; CTCS Lions 2-1
Last week: Brazos 45, Houston Village 0; Milano 41, CTCS 7
Eagles to watch: QB Jackson Caffey, RB Tyler Prince, WR Ryan Burtin.
Lions to watch: RB Ethan Allerkamp, RB Reagan Ragsdale, QB Cooper Smith, WR Tristan Eanes, OL Matt Rose, DB Luke Chiles.
Note: CTCS wants to put last week’s loss in the rearview mirror. A good start would be to put the ball in the hands of Allerkamp, who is third among area rushers with 432 yards. If the Lions offense can’t find its footing, they can rely on a defense that limits opponents to 248.7 yards per game. Brazos’ two games were lopsided affairs. The Eagles were blanked by Cypress Christian to open the season before last week’s shutout of Houston Village.
CENTEX HOMESCHOOL
at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC
Matous Field
Records: Centex 2-0; Holy Trinity Celtics 1-2
Last week: Centex 42, Ovilla Christian 40; Bynum 58, Holy Trinity 13
Celtics to watch: RB/WR Christian Demapan, WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Note: Holy Trinity sandwiched a win over Waco Vanguard between losses to public schools Buckholts and Bynum to reach its 1-2 record. The Celtics should have a smoother go of it tonight against a Centex Homeschool squad that posted narrow victories over Red Oak Ovilla Christian and another homeschool team.