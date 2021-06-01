The rug was pulled out from underneath the 2020 season before Cameron Yoe head coach Hector Delgadillo could really get a read on his team’s identity. In fact, the Yoemen were three games under .500 when the pandemic turned out the lights 12 games into the year.
So, heading into 2021, there were some unknowns regarding what Yoe might have to offer, especially with no seniors in the starting nine. Well, through 36 games — 29 of them victories, including eight in the playoffs — Delgadillo has had most of those questions answered.
“I think they are just competitive. They don’t like to lose. When they make a mistake, they understand it and try to fix it. And there’s a feeling of not giving up, and I’ve seen a lot of that,” Delgadillo said Tuesday. “There’s a relentless type of effort. They never seem fazed and they always look in control.”
Those characteristics, plus playing some really good baseball, have Yoe two wins from the Class 3A state tournament.
To reach that point, the Yoemen will have to get past Malakoff (34-7) at Sam Houston State in the teams’ best-of-three Region III final series, which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3, if necessary, is 2 p.m. Saturday.
The 3A state semifinals are June 11 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Malakoff was the No. 1 seed out of District 18-3A after tying for the league title with Blooming Grove. The Tigers’ postseason jaunt started with consecutive series sweeps over West, Rogers and Troy. They beat Woodville 4-0 in Game 1 of their regional semifinal series, lost the next one 2-1 then advanced with a 6-5 win that required a seventh-inning rally.
“They are an experienced group and we’ve heard about them since Day 1. They’ve been in the rankings all season,” Delgadillo said. “They are well-coached, find ways to win and they are here for a reason.”
The Yoemen (29-7) are, too. Aside from the intangibles that Delgadillo listed, the tangibles also have gone a long way toward Yoe’s deepest run since its 2011 2A state championship.
After winning the District 19-3A title, the Yoemen rolled through Elkhart in the first round, squeezed by Lorena and Whitney — a series that included the Yoemen’s walk-off win in Game 1 — and overcame a 1-0 series deficit last week against Buna by winning a pair Saturday to move a step closer to the ultimate prize.
“Overall, I’m impressed with the way they’ve matured throughout the season. They bought in and understood the job at hand,” Delgadillo said. “We don’t rely on one or two guys. It’s been great to have that and for them to see that because it helps our lineup. Kids try not to do too much because now everybody is sort of playing their role and contributing to their team.”
The perfect example of top-to-bottom production is located in the hits column of Yoe’s season stats. Sophomore leadoff batter Tracer Lopez leads the team with 33, two more than junior Bobby Borgas, who typically bats ninth in a lineup in which no player has an average less than .275.
In between, junior Ryan Host and sophomore Dillan Akin have 28 hits apiece, sophomores Landen Greene and Marino Cardona 27, junior Adam Cardona 25, junior Jaidyn Sanchez 24 and junior Brannon McCall 21. The Yoemen’s collective batting average is .312.
McCall is 10-1 on the mound this season, and Greene, Host and Adam Cardona are a combined 17-4 for Yoe, which has a team ERA of 1.912.
In essence, Yoe this season has entertained its supporters — apparently a consistently increasing number of them throughout the playoffs, Delgadillo said.
“I briefly look up and go, ‘Wow, this is a good crowd.’ It’s grown every week. You feel like you’re still playing at home, and that’s good to have,” Delgadillo said. “I think it’s awesome for the kids. It’s good for the kids to see the support from the community.”
And if the Yoemen can pick up two more wins, the throng will be on its way to Round Rock.