To put it in terms of shaping his football team, Temple head coach Scott Stewart recites some basic math to illustrate the importance staked in spring football.
“Eighteen is greater than six,” Stewart typically says, referring to the number of practices available to Class 6A and 5A programs that choose to utilize the allotted spring timeframe instead of a week-earlier start in August.
It essentially equals more time in helmets and pads, and to implement and reiterate standards and game plans ahead of a new season.
This May, however, spring training, as much as it’s been beneficial over the past month, also seems to carry significance beyond its foundational component because it’s again available after it was taken away in 2020.
Virtual meetings replaced face-to-face lessons, isolated workouts were solutions for a lack of team drills and players went sans pads from December 2019 to September 2020. But spring on the gridiron has been more normal this year, and that’s cause for a celebratory gathering.
For Temple, that means the
return of the annual Blue-White intrasquad game at 7 tonight at Wildcat Stadium. At Belton, the Red-White game also is back, set for 7 tonight at Tiger Field.
“I think it’s invaluable, and the fact that we didn’t get to do it last year, it’s just that much better to get back out there,” Stewart said Tuesday of spring practices. “It’s a blessing.
“The spring game, to me, is more for the community — not that were going to go in and just shrug it off. This community means a lot to this football team and this football team means a lot to this community, and I think it’s more of a celebration and lets people get out with the restrictions kind of, somewhat lifted.”
When Brett Sniffin was hired last season as head coach at Belton, the pandemic hadn’t set in quite yet. When it did, it was an unexpected wrinkle in Sniffin’s plan to get acquainted and point his new team toward the desired destination. The longtime high school coach, like everyone, adapted. Now that offseason schedules are close to what they were pre-pandemic, Sniffin said Tuesday there’s a much better sense of where the Tigers stand with summer approaching.
“It feels good to have the spring and really to practice football and teach our kids how to play — block and tackle,” Sniffin said. “We feel good where we’re at and now we have a direction to take in August.”
The Wildcats barreled through a health-and-safety-protocol heavy 2020 season for a 10-2 record that included the District 12-6A championship and an area-round qualification.
They’ll have to replace first-team all-district quarterback Humberto Arizmendi, two starting cornerbacks and four of five starting offensive linemen. But Stewart, for as much as he dislikes counting chickens before they hatch, said he feels good about what Temple can offer when 2021 kicks off Aug. 27 against Austin Westlake.
Stewart’s reasons for optimism can start with returning senior running back Samari Howard (12-6A co-MVP), returning junior linebacker Taurean York (12-6A defensive MVP), and first-team all-district pick Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a junior who Stewart said is considered the front-runner to be Temple’s sixth starting quarterback in six seasons after a strong sophomore year at receiver.
Other first-team all-district players expected back are receiver Tr’Darius Taylor, safety O’Tarian Peoples and defensive end Eric Shorter.
Harrison-Pilot, who along with Howard and Taylor ran on Temple’s state-qualifying 4x100-meter relay earlier this month, isn’t expected to play tonight, paving the way for quarterback reps to be shared by move-ins Reese Rumfield and Luke Law, and Kaleb Hill.
“We’re trying to build some quality depth and we have to continue to grow,” said Stewart, who lauded the improvement of a fresh batch of offensive linemen, strong spring showings from defensive backs Zion Moore and Naeten Mitchell, and running back Tavaris Sullivan, among others.
In addition to the opportunity for players to showcase themselves, the Blue-White festivities also will feature a middle school portion of 7-on-7 and an offensive lineman challenge, all of which will start at 5 tonight. Temple’s band, cheer squad and dance team also will add to the evening. And if folks are hungry, food trucks will be there to cover that.
“Athletics is some touch of normalcy through a chaotic time so we just want to reconnect with the community,” Stewart said. “I know there’s a lot of hubbub out there on Twitter and Facebook about the Wildcats and it’s just a chance for (fans) to come out and get their eyes on (the team).”
The Tigers, who missed the playoffs last season, also have a need for a starting quarterback after the departure of Ruben Jimenez. Sophomore Ty Brown and junior Slade LeBlanc are in a “two-man race” for the spot, said Sniffin, who praised the performance of an experienced secondary — Wriley Madden, Trent West, Aaron Bain, Connor Whitman, Kage Carmichael and Noah Newman — this spring.
Similar to Stewart’s sentiments, with a bulk of the evaluations conducted in the weeks prior, Sniffin views the spring game as more of an event for the fans and a way to kick off the next phase of the offseason.
“It’s about those kids getting a chance to blow off steam, play against each other and have some fun,” said Sniffin, who added that the atmosphere will be enhanced by the presence of the Marching 100, Magic Belles and Belton’s cheer team. “It’s a way to kick off the summer on a positive note.”