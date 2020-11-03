Temple’s adventurous endeavor last Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium wasn’t ideal for faint-hearted Wildcats faithful.
The ultimate outcome, though, soothed those souls.
Harker Heights led 20-0 early in the second quarter, outgained the Wildcats 410-316 and won the turnover battle 3-1. Temple awoke from its sluggish start by scoring 31 of the next 34 points for a 31-23 lead then held off the Knights, who twice pulled within two points, for a 38-36 victory.
The third straight win improved the Wildcats to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District 12-6A, tied for first with Killeen Shoemaker (5-0, 3-0) heading into Friday night’s tilt against Killeen Ellison (1-5, 0-3) at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple head coach Scott Stewart said he saw some mistakes that were “completely out of character” and wasn’t exactly thrilled with his squad’s initial focus against the Knights (3-3, 1-2). However, the fifth-year head coach applauded the Wildcats’ resiliency on the road against a Heights team that has no shortage of playmakers on each side of the ball.
So, much like he and his staff do after each game in preparation for the next on the docket, priority in practice this week was placed on fixing what went wrong, and the quest to improve in all facets continued.
“A: Harker Heights had a good plan and executed really well, early. B: I don’t know how focused we were walking in the door. So, it was kind of one of those perfect storms. But, if you can scratch one of those out, hopefully, it’s a learning lesson,” Stewart said. “When we settled down and just started playing, we were fine. And what I do like about our kids is that there is not a lot of panic. They don’t blink a whole lot. I think that’s part of the culture of this town. I think that’s part of the culture of this program. I think that’s just who they are.”
It’ll be a similar test — dubbed rinse and repeat by Stewart — for Temple this week against the Eagles, who’ve had opportunities to be unbeaten in 12-6A only to experience a tough run of results during the first three weeks of district.
A fumble at the goal line spoiled Ellison’s potential go-ahead touchdown in a league-opening 21-17 loss to Shoemaker. That heartbreak took a back seat the following week when the Eagles fell 35-34 to Heights when the hold for what was to be the game-winning field goal try went awry. Last Friday, Killeen edged the Eagles 27-20. To recap, that’s three losses by an average of four points.
“There is a lot more parity (in 12-6A) than people think,” Stewart said. “I mean, our kids didn’t look in a uniform like Harker Heights’ kids looked. And we’re sure not going to look like Ellison looks. Wait until you see them. Every skill kid they’ve got is 6-foot or better. We might have one.”
Behind the front-running Wildcats and Greywolves are the Belton Tigers (2-4, 2-1) and Bryan Vikings (3-1, 2-1), who are tied for third. The Knights, Killeen Kangaroos (2-3, 1-2), Copperas Cove Bulldawgs (1-5, 0-3) and Eagles follow.
The Vikings are slated to play at Shoemaker on Thursday, and Cove visits Killeen on Friday. The Tigers-Knights matchup is postponed after Belton ISD announced Tuesday complications with positive COVID-19 cases within the Tigers program.
More on the Eagles
Ellison’s offense averages a tick less than 400 yards. Senior running back Damashja Harris (6-1, 198 pounds) has 683 yards and five touchdowns rushing, and senior receiver Trejon Spiller (6-3, 180) has team highs of 33 catches, 677 yards and seven TDs. The action is initiated by senior quarterback Faleifa Mauga, who’s completed 82 of 129 passes for 1,292 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six interceptions.
“Their skill guys are huge — just uber-talented. Their running back and receiver are as good as anybody we’ve played. The quarterback is effective,” Stewart said. “You better buckle up and weather the storm early. If you let them get on a 20-point run, they’ll be unstoppable. We can’t afford to make those kinds of mistakes (we made last week).”
Junior defensive end Devonte Tezino (6-5, 242) has 41 tackles, including seven for losses to anchor a defense that allows 27.6 points in district. Linebackers Julio Ramirez and James Williams are next on the tackles list with 32 apiece.
Temple’s numbers
Despite yielding the most yards since Week 2 against Magnolia West, Temple’s defense kept its yards-allowed average below 300 per game, entering the week at 294.8. Sophomore linebacker Taurean York remains at the top of the tackle chart with 50. Junior defensive end Eric Shorter has 35, including 10 for losses, senior tackle Jayven Taylor has 28 and junior linebacker Marshall Grays 26. Senior tackle Cody Little has a team-high four sacks.
Stewart commended senior quarterback Humberto Arizmendi (84-of-134, 1,167 yards, 17 TDs, five interceptions) for shaking off a trio of turnovers to produce three passing TDs to AJ McDuffy, who now owns seven for the season while averaging 17.9 yards per catch. Running back Samari Howard racked up a fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance last week, boosting his season total to 668 yards with four regular-season games to go. Howard, a junior, had 966 yards rushing in 11 games last year.