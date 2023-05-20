College football was the primary focus for Durham Smythe as he became a prominent prospect at Belton High a decade ago.
The NFL was certainly a goal, but it wasn’t until late in Smythe’s five-year career at Notre Dame that he began to think playing professional football could actually become a reality.
Going into his sixth season as a tight end with the Miami Dolphins, Smythe is entrenched in the NFL with a new contract and greater optimism.
“It was always a dream, but growing up I was more of a college football fan than the NFL,” Smythe said from Miami where the Dolphins are going through off-season training. “I loved my time at Notre Dame, but it was near the end of my five years that I realized that I might have a shot (at the NFL).”
Last month, Smythe signed a two-year contract extension for $7.75 million to keep him with the Dolphins at least through 2025. He received a $3.17 million signing bonus and $5.5 million guaranteed.
With the departure of his friend and fellow tight end Mike Gesiki to the New England Patriots, Smythe is at the top of the Dolphins depth chart.
In a profession that has become increasingly nomadic, Smythe doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
“Stability is hard to come by in this league,” Smythe said. “Obviously, I like this area a lot and I like the people here a lot. I’ve been put in a position where I’m lucky enough to stick around here.”
Smythe thinks his personal stability and willingness to perform a variety of tasks are what has enabled him to remain with the Dolphins. Miami took Smythe with the 123rd pick in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
“More than anything it’s been the consistency with which I’ve played,” he said. “In the five years I’ve been here, I’ve been in a lot of roles. I blocked a lot, I played special teams and (was) used as a receiver more. I’m glad to still be around and be part of this.”
For a few years Smythe held the distinction as the only Bell County native on an active NFL roster.
In 2021, Temple’s Ta’Quon Graham was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. Last year fellow Belton alum Logan Hall, a defensive tackle, joined Tampa Bay out of the University of Houston. Two more — both ex-Temple Wildcats — were drafted last month with spectacular wide receiver Quentin Johnston going to the Los Angeles Chargers out of TCU in the first round and defensive back Tre Hawkins selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round.
Smythe has developed his game despite adapting to a different offensive coordinator each season he’s been there. Frank Smith returns for his second season in that role under second-year head coach Mike McDaniel.
“I really like this (offensive) system we’re in,” said Smythe, a 2013 Belton grad who played under Rodney Southern. “This will be two years in this one so it will have been a while. As a tight end, I like my role in this offense.”
His usage as a receiver grew as playing time expanded and there was more focus put on tight ends in the passing routes. Smythe caught 13 passes his first two seasons, but he caught 75 over the last three years for 809 yards and three touchdowns.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaila has a bevy of passing options with potential Hall of Famer Tyreek Hill along with Jaylen Waddle. Still, Smythe figures to play much more than the 557 snaps he did last season.
The emphasis on Smythe coincides with the improvement of the team. Miami reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 — before Smythe joined the team — and just the third time since 2008. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000. Miami was edged by the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in an AFC wild card playoff game in January.
“My biggest experience is making a playoff and being part of a playoff atmosphere,” Smythe said. “It was disappointing to not win and go to the second around or more.”
Of the five NFL players who have hailed from Belton High — Smythe, Hall, Ricky Sanders, Khiry Robinson and Booker Russell — Smythe trails only Sanders, a 10-year veteran, and electrifying receiver and Super Bowl hero for Washington and Atlanta, for most games played and years active.
“When you look at the players and talent on this team down the line, you want it to translate into victories,” Smythe said. “Expectations are as high as they’ve ever been with hopes of playing games in January and February. It’s an exciting time to be here.”
With a new contract and an elevated role, Smythe appears to be in Miami for the long haul.