BELTON — Many teams with a new head coach and new coordinators for the offense, defense and special teams might choose to ease into the season against a less-talented opponent. Mary Hardin-Baylor charted a different course, though.
So, ready or not, Muhlenberg rolls into town this weekend for a matchup of highly ranked teams.
No. 1 UMHB opens its first season under the direction of Larry Harmon at 6 p.m. Saturday, when it hosts No. 11 Muhlenberg at Crusader Stadium.
“It’s good for us as a new staff. Everybody understands how good Muhlenberg is,” said Harmon, who was promoted from defensive coordinator in January following Pete Fredenburg’s retirement. “I feel like (Spanish conquistador Hernan) Cortes. He burned his ships and made his people work harder to make a life. We’re kind of taking that approach.
“It’s good for us, especially because we have so many young guys in key roles on defense. We need to play someone who’s very talented so that we know exactly where we stand. The only way to get better is to play great people.”
Saturday’s opener will be the Crusaders’ first game since they won the program’s second NCAA Division III national championship last December, and anything short of a third title will mean UMHB did not reach its ultimate goal.
“We have the perfect blueprint for what championship football looks like,” said Harmon, who was the DC for both of the Crusaders’ crowns. “That’s what we’re following. That’s what I know, and I learned it from Pete Fredenburg.
“We’re taking this thing one day at a time. There’s a process. We know where we’re young and where our weaknesses are. We’re going out every day and trying to get better at one thing. Our goal this weekend is to be the best team in the stadium.”
Who is Muhlenberg?
Muhlenberg is a private liberal arts college located in Allentown, Pa., and named for Henry Muhlenberg, the German patriarch of Lutheranism in America.
The Mules, who are coached by Nate Milne and call the Centennial Conference home, were 11-2 last season and reached the national quarterfinals before falling in overtime to Mount Union.
Their biggest play maker is 6-foot senior receiver Michael Feaster, who hauled in 104 receptions for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
“Michael Feaster is a great receiver. They remind of Trinity in the sense that they know exactly what you’re doing in the secondary, and they can change their routes on the fly,” Harmon said. “They run it just enough to keep you honest. You still have to make them one-dimensional because they’re not going to do it themselves.
“Defensively, they’re great at bringing pressure from every different way and giving the quarterback different looks. It’s going to be a tough ballgame for us. It’s a great opening matchup. I applaud Coach Milne for taking the game. When everybody else told me no, he said yes.”
Defensive concerns
UMHB’s biggest concerns are on the defensive side of the ball, where it will trot out new starters at end, two linebacker spots, one cornerback slot and strong safety.
The linebackers corps took a hit when athletic sophomore Khyren Deal was injured during fall camp. He’ll be replaced in the lineup by sophomore Johnny Smith-Rider, who’ll play alongside another new sophomore starter in Durand Hill.
“Khyren is out with a cracked collarbone, and it will be six to eight weeks before we get him back,” Harmon said. “He’s the most athletic linebacker we have. It’s not that Johnny isn’t athletic, but Johnny is 5-9 and Khyren is 6-2.
“Our linebackers are younger and not as experienced, but they’re highly athletic. The knowledge pre-snap — seeing the formation and where the back is, reading the offensive linemen and trying to get a key — that’s where we’re behind with that position. It’s the Football 101 knowledge that a linebacker has to have, that’s what we’re working on.”
The other new starters for defensive coordinator Jack Johnson are Kobe Giles at end, Chaka Watson at cornerback and Jordan See at strong safety.
Offensive confidence
The Crusaders returned all but two starters on offense, a group that includes senior quarterback Kyle King, play-making receivers KJ Miller and Brandon Jordan, running backs Aphonso Thomas and Kenneth Cormier, and all five linemen.
All of that experience has allayed Harmon’s worries about an offense designed by coordinator Andy Padron.
“I’ve been really impressed with Kyle and those receivers. They’re dynamic,” Harmon said. “You have to pick your poison. Are you going to roll your coverage to KJ or are you going to roll your coverage to Brandon? Defenses are going to have to spread out, and then we have four running backs who can really play. I’m excited about how explosive we can be.”
Pregame celebration
Last year’s national championship team will be honored before kickoff Saturday, when the new banner for last season’s title will be unveiled.