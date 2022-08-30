22UMHBnotebbook1

Receiver KJ Miller (left) and No. 1-ranked UMHB host No. 11 Muhlenberg on Saturday night in the season opener at Crusader Stadium.

 Ray Swindle/Telegram file

BELTON — Many teams with a new head coach and new coordinators for the offense, defense and special teams might choose to ease into the season against a less-talented opponent. Mary Hardin-Baylor charted a different course, though.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags