ARLINGTON — A matchup featuring two programs with more than 1,500 wins combined and handpicked to help commemorate the University Interscholastic League’s 100th year in charge on the first Friday night of Class 6A football during this pandemic-altered high school season turned one-sided in the second half inside AT&T Stadium.
Temple’s defense forced four turnovers that led to points and recorded a safety, senior Humberto Arizmendi threw four touchdowns in his debut at quarterback, and the Wildcats raced past the Longview Lobos 40-13 in the opener for both.
Temple, which trailed 13-10 at halftime, took control in the third quarter by outscoring Longview 21-0 through touchdown receptions by AJ McDuffy (10 yards), Luke Allen (4 yards) and Samari Howard (19 yards) for a 31-13 margin. The latter two scores were set up by Jayven Taylor’s fumble recovery deep in Lobos territory and Marshall Grays’ drive-thwarting interception at Temple’s 15.
"In the third quarter, the momentum shifted real fast," Arizmendi said.
The Wildcats — who held Longview’s standout running back Kaden Meredith to 91 yards rushing — tacked on a safety when Taylor tackled Ladaylon Jackson in the end zone, and added O’Tarian Peoples’ 27-yard fumble return TD in the fourth quarter.
Arizmendi, who took all but three snaps, shook off an early interception and finished 21-of-28 for 213 yards. Mikal Harrison-Pilot, with whom Arizmendi broke fall camp in a battle with for the starting role, caught a team-high six passes.
"I was focused (before the game). The only thing I was worried about was, ‘How am I going to do in my first game?’" Arizmendi said. "The first part of the game, I felt jittery and threw that pick. But I had to learn from it. I kept my head up."
The evening had its surreal moments, too, inside the grand home of the Dallas Cowboys, which, with health protocols in place, wasn’t nearly as full as fans have grown accustom to during state championship games. Nevertheless, bands and cheerleaders chipped in toward the atmosphere, masked spectators still danced when prompted and lit up when they were shown on the big screen, and a contest that showed potential and Week 1 rust (24 combined penalties — 16 charged to the Lobos — for 200 yards) quenched the lingering thirst for football.
And 10 months after the last meeting between the teams, Temple shook off its cobwebs the quickest.
"We practiced physical all week because we knew we had to play that way," Taylor said. "We were ready."
The Lobos marched their opening drive 75 yards in eight plays, including four carries for 45 yards by Meredith, and it ended with Markavion Haynes’ 8-yard rumbling touchdown run and 6-0 lead at 9:18 of the first quarter.
Temple’s defense kept the deficit there by forcing a three punts – one after Tyree Hale intercepted Arizmendi — before the Wildcats used just one play to take their first lead.
The next snap after the third of those aforementioned punts gave Temple prime field position, Arizmendi dialed up Tr’Darius Taylor, who broke two tackles en route to a 38-yard touchdown. Aaron Wagaman’s extra point made it 7-6 with 8:46 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense provided another short field when Peoples stripped the ball from Meredith and Lee recovered the fumble at Longview’s 34. Temple had it first-and-goal at the 8-yard line but a run that lost a yard and two incompletions set up Wagaman’s 26-yard field goal for a 10-6 advantage.
The Lobos regained the lead on their next series, traveling 63 yards in eight plays toward Landyn Grant’s 5-yard TD toss to Jalen Hale.
It was all Temple in the second half.
"I was proud of how we executed in the second half. We wanted to change up formations (on offense). They run a four man front and, especially early in the season, if you line up in a ton of formations really, really fast, I felt like we had them moving around at the snap of the ball. Just tried to take advantage of some things. It worked out for us," Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. "I was proud of our run defense. I was proud of our pass defense. That was the big question mark coming in from last week. I thought those guys played really well against some really good athletes."
TEMPLE 40, LONGVIEW 13
Longview 6 7 0 0 — 13
Temple 0 10 21 9 — 40
Lon — Markevion Haynes 8 run (kick failed)
Tem — Tr’Darius Taylor 38 pass from Humberto Arizmendi (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Tem — Wagaman 26 field goal
Lon — Jalen Hale 5 pass from Landyn Grant (Antonio Onofre kick)
Tem — AJ McDuffy 10 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Luke Allen 4 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Samari Howard 19 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Safety (tackled in end zone)
Tem — O’Tarian Peoples 27 fumble return (Wagaman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lon Tem
First downs 17 13
Rushes-yards 38-174 24-38
Passing yards 156 213
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-27-1 21-28-1
Punts-average 4-33.75 5-43.8
Fumbles-lost 5-3 1-0
Penalties-yards 16-144 8-66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Longview: Meredith 16-91, Haynes 8-31, Ladaylon Jackson 7-30, Grant 3-2, C.J. Hopkins 2-8, Robert Vinson 1-10, Jordan Allen 1-2; Temple: Arizmendi 9-21, Howard 12-20, Mikal Harrison-Pilot 2-(-5), Thomas McVade 1-2.
PASSING — Longview: Grant 10-18-1-109, Allen 5-9-0-47; Temple: Arizmendi 21-28-1-213.
RECEIVING — Longview: Hale 6-61, Justin Beltran 5-42, Amarian Hamilton 3-27, Haynes 1-17, Hopkins 1-9,; Temple: Harrison-Pilot 6-35, Howard 5-62, McDuffy 5-35, Taylor 3-62, Allen 2-19.