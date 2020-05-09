When determining the area’s most golden era of high school baseball, it would be tough to beat the past decade.

From 2010 until 2019, area teams advanced to the UIL state tournament six times, made five appearances in the championship game and brought home three titles.

Rogers got it started by winning the Class 2A championship in 2010. Yoe followed suit with the 2A crown in 2011, and Jarrell capped a stretch of three straight state champions from the area when it claimed the 2A title in 2012. Salado was a 2A semifinalist in 2013, Troy was the 2A runner-up in 2014, and Salado made it to the 4A championship game in 2016.

It was an impressive run that featured many outstanding finishes. So, perhaps it’s fitting that the quest to find the past decade’s greatest game covered in person by a Telegram writer comes down to two baseball contests.

Through three rounds, there were 4,221 votes cast by our readers, who trimmed a bracket of 16 great games down to two.

The two finalists (with semifinal voting percentages) are:

Jarrell’s 13-inning victory over Elkhart in a 2012 state semifinal baseball game (52 percent) and;

Troy’s 1-0 win against Salado in a 2014 regional final baseball game (53 percent).

The semifinal voting was extremely close, with Temple’s loss to Aledo in a 2014 state championship football game and a Temple-Belton football game that went to three overtimes in 2018 barely falling short.

The final-round voting shapes up to be even more exciting, and the original stories for both baseball games appear on the next page. The polls are open at tdtnews.com and close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Thanks for voting, and may the best game prevail.