BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, St. Thomas 0
St. Thomas 000 000 000 — 0 7 1
UMHB 001 007 00x — 8 6 2
Mead, Holzhausen (6), Garza (6), Brwer (6), Grimes (6), Alumai (7), Johnson (8) and Gutierrez. Keenan, Vadala (6), Cromie (9) and Sammons. W—Kennan (1-0). L—Mead (0-1). 2B—S: Fields; M: Grosz 2, Harmon.
Records — St. Thomas 17-15; UMHB 12-17.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 5, Belton 1
Lake Belton 102 000 2 — 5 6 2
Belton 000 001 0 — 1 3 3
Gerrard, Bartz (6) and Jones. Kennedy, Rumfield (6) and Hernandez. W—Gerrard. L—Kennedy. 2B—B: Kennedy.
Records — Lake Belton 21-5, 11-0; Belton 14-10, 10-1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 11, McGregor 1 (6)
McGregor 000 100 — 1 4 5
Rogers 111 305 — 11 13 1
Arnold, Singer (5) and Riley, Arnold (5). R.Hoelscher, Massar (5) and B.Hoelscher. W—R.Hoelscher. L—Arnold. HR—R: B.Hoelscher. 2B—R: B.Hoelscher, Massar.
Records — McGregor 4-16, 0-11; Rogers 15-9, 5-6.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Lorena 3, Academy 2
Gatesville 3, Salado 1
Cameron Yoe 14, Lexington 1
Holland 23, Chilton 2
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 23, Waco University 2 (4)
University 100 1 — 2 4 2
Lake (13)37 x — 23 14 1
Serrato and Monrial. Fredrick and Shimabukuro. W—Fredrick. L—Serrato. HR—L: Hoffman, DeLeon, C.Schultz, Sims. 3B—U: Salazar; L: Lux. 2B—L: C.Schultz 2, S.Schultz, Jensen.
Records — Waco Univeristy 9-17, 5-9; Lake Belton 27-4, 14-0.
Belton 8, Killeen Ellison 5
Ellison 100 022 0 — 5 5 1
Belton 321 020 x — 8 9 1
W—Reyes. L—Morgan. 3B—B: Reyes. 2B—B: Jordan.
Records — Ellison 15-17, 10-4; Belton 16-10-2, 12-2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 4, McGregor 2
McGregor 000 002 0 — 2 5 1
Rogers 301 000 x — 4 5 3
Knox, Denn (4) and Leighton. Mucha and Quinones. W—Mucha. L—Knox. 3B—R: Alonzo. 2B—M: Knox.
Records — McGregor 8-21-1, 2-11; Rogers 19-7, 9-4.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Troy 16, Rockdale 1