MADISONVILLE — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars advanced to the area round of the playoffs the previous four seasons but couldn’t get over the second-round hump.
They cleared that hurdle Friday night, when Steven Buhl scored 18 points and John Reyna added 16 as Rosebud-Lott rolled to a 53-36 win over the Groveton Indians in a Class 2A area-round matchup.
Next up for the Cougars is their first trip to the regional quarterfinals since 2001. They face Grapeland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bryan.
“It feels good,” Buhl said. “It’s been 20 years since Rosebud-Lott got to the third round. It feels good to make it this far and put ourselves back on the map.”
Buhl put the Cougars (23-9) on the board early, scoring six points during an opening quarter that Rosebud-Lott closed with a 9-0 run for a 13-5 lead.
His inside strength forced the Indians (8-9) to double-team him under the basket, and that set up Reyna for some open looks. Reyna had eight points in the second quarter and Buhl seven as the Cougars took a 26-16 lead into halftime.
“Reyna is very consistent and gives us a double-double every night,” Rosebud-Lott coach Marvin Whitfield said. “Steven gets a lot of attention and when his motor is running and he’s playing well, to me from 4A down, he’s one of the better post players in the area.
“He’s able to do a variety of things. He and Reyna are a good combination. Between the two of them, they are cleaning up the glass. And when both are scoring, we are a pretty decent team.”
Davarrio Horace and Zack Fisher led Groveton with 10 points each, but the Indians struggled at the free throw line. They were just 5-of-15 at the stripe and missed all five in the final frame.
The Cougars hit seven of their nine free throws in the game.
“This is my fifth year, and this year we have a collection of young talent,” Whitfield said. “These guys have been working hard in the gym and finally have been able to play at a higher level.”