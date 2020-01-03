Much to the chagrin of her head coach, Temple’s Aaliyah Thomas passed up a handful of what appeared to be open looks at the basket and elected to fulfill more of a distributor role during the first half of Friday’s District 12-6A game against Waco at Wildcat Gym.
Unselfishness on offense isn’t frowned upon, of course, but why RaShonta LeBlanc showed such animation on the sideline while essentially imploring the sophomore to just shoot had more to do with her desire to see her player display when it counts what she trains so hard at perfecting when the bleachers are empty.
“She’s working in here every day, every morning at 6:30. She just has to believe in the work that she puts in,” said LeBlanc, Temple’s second-year coach. “She’s still young and she’s still figuring it out. You put in the work, just have the confidence in the work that you put in. And that’s what I’m trying to stress to her.”
Thomas heeded the call to be more aggressive in the second half and delivered the go-ahead bucket with 1:18 remaining in the fourth quarter that helped the Tem-Cats stave off the Lady Lions in a 49-45 victory that almost wasn’t.
Temple (17-8, 4-2), which led for much of the contest and had an eight-point advantage midway through the final period, suddenly had defeat bearing down on it after Waco (9-13, 2-4) reeled off nine straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Ivory Scott and Tae Cortez for a 45-43 lead with 1:49 to go.
Following a Tem-Cats timeout, Wilashia Burleson tied it before Thomas set her feet a step inside the 3-point arc near the left corner and drained the deep jumper for a 47-45 cushion at the 1:18 mark.
“She’s a good shooter. She just has to keep that confidence,” Temple’s Taliyah Johnson, who made five of seven 3s to share the Tem-Cats’ high-scorer honors at 17 with Burleson, said of Thomas’ clutch make.
On Temple’s next possession, Burleson added a putback, and Thomas grabbed her sixth rebound on the other end to secure the roller coaster triumph.
“I knew it was going to be a tough one. Waco plays hard and for some reason, when people come to play Temple, they come to play,” LeBlanc said. “They were knocking down some shots and had the momentum. So it was a good thing for us, when they had the momentum, for us to score.”
Johnson and Burleson were the only Temple players to reach double figures. Thomas finished with six points and Aniah Hall added four to go with a team-high nine rebounds.
Shay Cobb tallied 10 of her 13 points for Waco in the second quarter when the Lady Lions made their first push of the late-afternoon tilt. Asharah Thibodeaux chipped in 12 points and KK King had 10, including eight in the fourth.
“The kids played hard. But, here’s the deal. That team we just played, they played hard, too. That’s why they won. In this district, you can’t come out and not play hard and expect to win. Both teams played hard,” Waco head coach Bervin Brown said. “But, I’m proud of my kids. They fought and made it a game. We had a chance.”
Temple led 11-5 after an offensively sluggish opening quarter in which the teams combined to shoot 24 percent. The Lady Lions outscored the Tem-Cats 14-9 in the second and took their first lead of the game, 19-18, with 35 seconds left before the break. Burleson boosted Temple back in front, 20-19, where it stood at halftime.
Cortez’s buzzer-beating, banked-in 3-pointer cut Temple’s lead to 31-25 entering what morphed into an entertaining fourth. Johnson’s fifth and final 3 put Temple up 41-33, and it was 43-36 when Waco surged in front with the 9-0 charge that prompted Temple’s needed timeout.
“I think we just had to focus and calm down because we were too anxious,” Johnson said. “So, I think calming down helped us get those last points.”
Points that came from Burleson and, yes, Thomas, who was happy to have helped.
“It made me feel better than the first half,” the soft-spoken guard said with a smile.