Jonathan De La Garza said he didn’t think much of scoring a third after netting his second goal Tuesday night. And, really, there hardly was time to contemplate a hat trick, anyway, because No. 3 went in just 2 minutes later.
De La Garza, a senior forward, ended up with four goals, all during a second-half onslaught that carried Temple past Copperas Cove 5-1 in a District 12-6A match at the Wildcats’ campus soccer complex.
“I really wasn’t thinking about (a hat trick). I was just thinking about the game, pressuring the ball, defense, offense,” said De La Garza, who now has 12 goals this season. “We were just communicating with each other, trusting each other, believing in each other, pretty much that helped us.”
Eric Ortiz bagged his 36th goal of the season for Temple (12-6, 3-3) early in the first half of what turned into a torrid back-and-forth encounter. Trey Fossett had the goal for the Bulldawgs (4-10-2, 1-4-1), a first-half tally that tied it at 1.
“I think we stepped up. Usually, we are defensive but tonight we attacked more. A lot of running but it pays off in the end,” Temple midfielder Arik Diaz said. “I think this is going to push us even more for the next game.”
Temple scored 2 minutes into the first half and Cove with 4 minutes left to tie it. In between was a free-flowing smorgasbord of shots and saves.
Ortiz’s tap in on a congested doorstep of the goal line at the end of a corner kick sent in by Mateo Lopez put the Wildcats in front 1-0 in the early stages of scintillating action.
Coleton Sizemore saved an Ortiz shot over the crossbar in the eighth minute, a sequence 2 minutes later followed by Jonathan Lopez Sotelo’s save of Gabe Davis’ offering.
Ortiz then hit the post and had another shot saved a minute apart before Lopez Sotelo dived to his left to corral Davis’ penalty kick in the 14th to keep it 1-0.
Temple finished the half with seven shots on target and the Bulldawgs five, the last of which was Fossett’s conversion in the 36th minute when he bodied in a well-placed free kick from Davis to level the score at 1-all.
It stayed that way to halftime, after which the Wildcats ramped up their intentions and blitzed the Bulldawgs.
“I told them at halftime that they played a really good first half aside from two mistakes, the PK and the foul for the free kick,” Wildcats head coach Matt Corley said.
“I told them we needed to come out in the second half and set the tone. The Cove bench was really active and throwing fuel onto the fire to kind of give their guys some help. I said if we can quiet them, that would be a big help. They did that in the first 10 minutes, just took it to them. It was a really good team effort tonight.”
De La Garza scored his first 4 minutes after the break to lift Temple ahead to stay. Diaz’s looping pass into the run of Alejandro Soto Quinones led to Quinones' cross into the penalty box where De La Garza buried his second for 3-1 in the 49th.
Two minutes later, Ortiz’s cross to the edge of the 8-yard box was settled down by De La Garza, who finished top shelf for the hat trick and a 4-1 advantage. He produced his fourth in the 69th minute, capping Temple’s night-long barrage that amounted to 19 shots on target.
Lopez Sotelo wound up with three saves as did backup keeper Ronald Farrell, both of whom were well-buffered by a backline of Nathan Ray, Isaac Medrano, Angel Torres and Isaiah Mendoza.
Sizemore was busy throughout and totaled 13 saves.
The Wildcats are back on home sod Friday, hosting Bryan to begin the second half of district.