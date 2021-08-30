BELTON — There’s always a heightened sense of anticipation surrounding season-opening games. After months without competition, teams and their fans finally get the experience they all crave.
For Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Pete Fredenburg, the importance of the opener can be boiled down to a single simple concept.
“You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one,” he said Monday, five days before the No. 1-ranked Crusaders kick off the season at home Saturday night against Simpson. “Obviously, our guys have a long way to go before we’re a good football team, so it’s critical that we embrace this opportunity to get on the field — against a team that we really don’t know much about — and play extremely well.”
Indeed, Simpson is a bit of a mystery. The school of about 1,200 students in Indianola, Iowa, (a suburb of Des Moines) played just one game all of last year — a 49-14 loss to fellow American Rivers Conference member Central — and the only film Fredenburg and his staff have of the Storm is from a livestream video.
In other words, it’s difficult to ascertain exactly what Simpson has to offer.
“It’s very hard. We don’t know their personnel. We asked to trade films, and they didn’t want to,” Fredenburg said. “You can’t get much off the video we have of them, but it’s enough for us to conceptualize what they want to do.”
So the Crusaders will form a game plan based on concepts while focusing on what they need to do to makes sure they stay on pace to challenge for their second national championship in four years.
“We feel like we’ve had a great opportunity to evaluate all of the players here and get the best players on the field, in shape and ready to go,” said Fredenburg, the only head coach in program history as UMHB begins its 24th year on the gridiron. “I think Simpson is really excited to be coming down here to play us, so I think it’s going to be a fun game.
“The reason I say that is because it’s going to give us an opportunity to see how well we matchup. I think we’re going to have a good football team, so the challenge is there to go out and show it.”
Personnel
With all but two of the starters back from last spring’s American Southwest Conference championship game — a 23-15 victory over rival Hardin-Simmons to finish a 5-0 spring record — the top lines of UMHB’s depth chart are relatively unchanged.
The only noticeable difference is the absence of senior wide receiver KJ Miller — the Crusaders’ leader in receptions last spring — whom Fredenburg said “is going through some discipline for two games.”
Aphonso Thomas, a 6-foot, 210-pound junior transfer who missed all of last year with an injury, is the starting running back and is expected to share carries with junior Kenneth Cormier Jr. — who rushed for 143 yards in the ASC title game — and sophomore Montana Miller.
“Aphonso Thomas really excites us. He’s an incredible athlete. Kenneth has taken off where he left off last year. Montana is bigger than he’s been and runs with a great deal of velocity,” Fredenburg said. “Those three guys are going to carry the brunt of our offense.
“Running the football this year with those three really talented running backs will be big for us, and then we’ll throw it with some play-action. We’re excited to see what our offense is going to be able to do with the talented people we have.”
Defensively, the Crusaders are again led by All-American senior safety Jefferson Fritz, senior cornerback Keith Gipson, and the senior linebacker trio of Mikkah Hackett, Akeem Jackson and Jacob Mueller.
The biggest task on that side of the ball is molding other players into capable backups.
“Defensively, we need to get some depth at linebacker and in the secondary,” Fredenburg said. “Our first group is really good, but we have to get some depth. So we’ll be pretty basic as we develop a game plan this week.”
Odds and ends
Saturday’s contest marks the first of four consecutive night games — three of them at home — to begin UMHB’s season. . . . The Crusaders haven’t lost an opener since a 15-10 setback against Christopher Newport in Virginia on Sept. 9, 2006. . . . UMHB is installing a new videoboard and scoreboard that might not be ready by Saturday night. . . . Prior to the pandemic, Simpson compiled a 24-26 record over the previous five seasons.