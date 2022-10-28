ROGERS — Opportunities were ample for the Rogers Eagles.
Taking advantage of those opportunities was in short supply.
Lexington, meanwhile, capitalized when it needed to in the second half to pull away to a 20-0 blanking of Rogers as the visiting Eagles earned the top playoff seed from District 13-3A-II and captured at least a share of the league title with one game left in the regular season.
Rogers slipped to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in district, while Lexington remained unbeaten at 9-0 and 4-0.
“We moved the ball early at will, but we just couldn’t finish,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “I made some bad (play) calls at times.”
Neither team scored until Lexington broke the goose eggs in spectacular fashion midway through the third quarter. After holding Rogers on downs inside the 10-yard line, Lexington got the big play it needed when Daylon Washington hauled in a pass from Kase Evans and raced 85 yards for a touchdown. That gave Lexington a 7-0 lead at the 6:10 mark, and that’s how stayed going into the fourth quarter.
Another big play got Lexington in the end zone when Evans threw to Mason Biehle, who got behind the Rogers secondary for a 42-yard touchdown on a one-play drive to make it 14-0 with 9:19 to go.
Lexington added one more on a 1-yard plunge late in the game to close out the scoring.
The first half was eventful everywhere except the scoreboard.
The briskly played first 24 minutes resulted in no points for either team.
Both had their chances, though.
Rogers had the opening possession and took almost 8 minutes off the clock while going 71 yards in 13 plays to reach the Lexington 4. But a short field-goal attempt was blocked, and Rogers came away without points.
“I felt like if we could have scored there, we would have had a chance,” Roten said.
Lexington did likewise on its first possession by reaching the Rogers 2 before ultimately being turned away by the Rogers defense early in the second quarter.
Both teams crossed midfield once again only to be denied on downs. Rogers reached the Lexington 21 but was denied with 1:46 left in the half.
Rogers’ last serious threat came late in the third quarter when the host Eagles took 10 plays to travel 61 yards to the Lexington 15. That was as far as they got when a throwback pass by Bryce Watson fell incomplete on fourth down.
Rogers did supply a balanced rushing game to the tune of 173 yards on 42 attempts, led by Garrett Wolfe with 80 yards, but it was unable to complete a pass.
Lexington derived most of its success through the air — with Evans completing 14 of 20 attempts for 210 yards — and had success on the ground when it needed to take time off the clock down the stretch.
Lexington simply had just enough big-play connections to make the difference in the score while stifling every Rogers threat. Ultimately, that was the difference in two teams that know each other very well from many district wars over the last several years.
“We’re just so familiar with each other,” Roten said. “We’ve been playing them the last six years, so we know each other very well.”
There’s still plenty of future left for Rogers as it closes out the regular season next week against Elkhart before entering the playoffs.
“Hopefully, we can go there and play well. We talk about playing well going into the playoffs,” Roten said. “Then we look forward to trying to make a little run in the playoffs.”
LEXINGTON 20, ROGERS 0
Lexington 0 0 7 13 — 20
Rogers 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lex — Daylon Washington 85 pass from Kase Evans (Kevin Nava kick)
Lex — Mason Biehle 42 pass from Evans (Nava kick)
Lex — Washington 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lex Rog
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 28-137 42-173
Passing yards 210 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-20-0 0-8-0
Punts-average 3-31.0 3-36.0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-65 5-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lexington: Washington 9-54, John Williams 7-38, Timothy Dillon 5-30, Joseph Kerr 5-27, Travis Balcar 1-0, Evans 1-(-4); Rogers: Garrett Wolfe 17-80, Cooper Sisneroz 13-44, Bryce Watson 9-39, Zach Davis 2-6, Karsen Gomez 1-4.
PASSING — Lexington: Evans 14-20-0-210; Rogers: Sisneroz 0-7-0-0, Watson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Lexington: Washington 2-88, Biehle 5-84, Owen Rhodus 5-31, Dillon 2-11.