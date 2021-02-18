The Temple Tem-Cats' Class 6A bi-district playoff versus Cedar Hill is now scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Corsicana.

The game originally was set for Feb. 12 but was postponed for more than a week because of the hazardous winter storm.

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Updated as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18

Class 6A

Temple vs. Cedar Hill, 3 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana.

Harker Heights vs. Mansfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, Robinson.

Killeen Shoemaker vs. DeSoto, ppd.

Killeen Ellison vs. Duncanville, ppd.

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. La Grange, 1 p.m. Saturday, Rockdale.

Salado 81, Austin Eastside Memorial 14

Graham 62, Lampasas 54

Gatesville vs. Iowa Park, 6 p.m. Friday, Weatherford OR 3 p.m. Saturday, Weatherford.

Jarrell vs. Giddings, 11 a.m. Saturday, Rockdale.

Class 3A

Fairfield 89, Cameron Yoe 31

Rogers 42, Franklin 40

Troy 66, Rice 61

Academy 62, Groesbeck 47

Class 2A

Bruceville-Eddy 70, Dawson 35

Rosebud-Lott vs. Axtell, noon, Saturday, Robinson

Weimar 35, Holland 24

Marlin 64, Moody 35