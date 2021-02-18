The Temple Tem-Cats' Class 6A bi-district playoff versus Cedar Hill is now scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Corsicana.
The game originally was set for Feb. 12 but was postponed for more than a week because of the hazardous winter storm.
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Updated as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
Class 6A
Temple vs. Cedar Hill, 3 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana.
Harker Heights vs. Mansfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, Robinson.
Killeen Shoemaker vs. DeSoto, ppd.
Killeen Ellison vs. Duncanville, ppd.
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. La Grange, 1 p.m. Saturday, Rockdale.
Salado 81, Austin Eastside Memorial 14
Graham 62, Lampasas 54
Gatesville vs. Iowa Park, 6 p.m. Friday, Weatherford OR 3 p.m. Saturday, Weatherford.
Jarrell vs. Giddings, 11 a.m. Saturday, Rockdale.
Class 3A
Fairfield 89, Cameron Yoe 31
Rogers 42, Franklin 40
Troy 66, Rice 61
Academy 62, Groesbeck 47
Class 2A
Bruceville-Eddy 70, Dawson 35
Rosebud-Lott vs. Axtell, noon, Saturday, Robinson
Weimar 35, Holland 24
Marlin 64, Moody 35