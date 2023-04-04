BELTON — As the game progressed with no score through four innings, the furthest thing on anyone’s mind was that it would end in the sixth by virtue of the mercy rule.
However, a 10-run explosion in the sixth highlighted by a Kaylee Jordan grand slam and a solo shot by Lucy Gaines lifted Belton to an 11-1 victory over Waco in a District 22-5A game at Lady Tiger Field on Tuesday night.
“We like to get off to a slow start, but this was like Christmas on crutches,” said Belton coach Jeremy Engelke, whose team inched closer to clinching a playoff berth with an 8-2 league record. “The pitching was different than we were used to and we had to change our approach. We waited a very, very long time, but we showed what we are capable of.”
No frame was clean and threats to score had been plentiful throughout, but getting a runner across home plate was slow in coming.
Belton’s Lole Reyes ended the scoring drought by crushing a one-out solo blast over the wall in center field in the fifth.
“It came in there like a beach ball,” said Reyes, who also got the win in the circle after relieving Jordan in the fourth. “We knew we just had to keep our energy going and it would happen.”
Waco matched that run in the top of sixth when Mia Marquez scorched an RBI double to left to bring in Alya Campos.
The Lady Lions never got another chance, though, as Belton’s mammoth half of the sixth saw to that.
With two outs, the Lady Tigers went ahead when No. 9 hitter Hailey Schutz slapped a single to score Lauren Vasquez.
Runs came in waves afterward. A bases-loaded walk to Ramsey Curran added another run before Jordan unloaded on Waco reliever Kaylee Kacal with a blast over the wall in left-center to clear the bases and give Belton a 7-1 advantage.
“I was just thinking get a base hit,” Jordan said. “It just jumped off my bat and I ended up with a home run.”
The Lady Tigers posted four more runs before the frame was done.
Gaines followed Jordan with a solo shot. Later, successive singles by Bekah Bledsoe, Malorie Holman and Jackie Munoz provided the scoring Belton needed to close out the game in the sixth on the 10-run mercy rule.
The offense came late, but it was a welcome sight after the Lady Lions threatened in more than one inning but capitalized just once.
“You never want to give a team that much of an opportunity,” said Engelke, whose team travels to face Waco University on Thursday. “When we changed our approach at the plate, that’s when things started to happen.”