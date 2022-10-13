Landon Halvorson has done everything on his family’s 55-acre farm, from prepping the soil to planting seeds to picking the final product. Not to mention all the necessary care in between that helps the crop flourish by the time it’s ready to collect.
So it goes on the football field, too, for Temple’s senior tight end, who put in the hours and effort to reach starter status, and who has done a bunch of the dirty work along the line of scrimmage this season. Last week, he finally enjoyed the fruits of his labor.
Halvorson, a converted linebacker who slid to the other side of the ball last season as a junior backup to then-senior KeAndre Smith, caught his first career touchdown pass with 8 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Wildcats’ 44-10 rout of Hewitt Midway.
“It felt awesome. I’m so glad Mikal could find me,” Halvorson said Tuesday, a light sweat on his forehead, the result of some intense ping pong action with teammates prior to the Wildcats’ practice. “I hadn’t been in there in a minute. It was nice to find the end zone again.”
The 3-yard TD reception from Mikal Harrison-Pilot — the senior receiver lined up at quarterback in one of Temple’s goal line packages — was part of a statistical boon for Halvorson (6-foot-1, 215 pounds), who hauled in three receptions for 33 yards, both single-game highs after recording one catch entering the night.
It also was about a year in the making, bestowed a bit of last-second fortune, and served as a priceless present for his biggest fan, his mom Amy, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary.
Talk about bountiful gain, cultivated through patience, persistence and a restructured perspective.
“I’m always really hard on myself but as I’ve progressed as a football player, I learned that I have to just shake it off and go play by play. If you do well on the play before, you have to forget about it and move on. If you do bad, you just have to forget about it and move on. We’re coached that, really. You don’t want to be too high and you don’t want to be too low either,” Halvorson said.
“Last year against Ellison, I had the chance (for a touchdown). (Quarterback) Reese (Rumfield) threw me a perfect ball and I don’t know what happened. This year against Bryan, he threw a rocket at me and I dropped it,” Halvorson continued. “(Against Midway) it brought up some flashbacks of the Bryan game. So, I was like, ‘I have to catch this one.’ Once I saw that I was wide open, and saw Mikal jump up over the line, I was like, ‘This is a touchdown.’”
A TD that almost was Harrison-Pilot’s.
Moments before, a football strayed away from a preteen on the sideline and rolled into the end zone at the same time the game ball was snapped to Harrison-Pilot, who looked headed across the goal line when the play was whistled dead by the officials and the intruding ball was cleared off the field. Since the Panthers had a glimpse of Temple’s original idea, a new plan was dialed up.
“I actually have that kid to thank,” Halvorson joked.
Not just for the six points, either.
Last Friday happened to be Amy’s birthday.
“My mom hasn’t missed a game since I was five. Thirteen years and she’s still on it,” Halvorson said. “She came down and that was the first thing she said — didn’t even say good game — she said ‘You got a touchdown on my birthday.’ It was exciting. I try bringing a smile on my mom’s face and she tries to do that for me. It’s feels like an accomplishment to show my mom that I’m out there playing.”
Halvorson was born in Waukesha, Wisc., where his dad, James, a retired U.S. military member, and mom had relocated after meeting in Killeen, and the family moved when he was 1½ years old to the large piece of land in Temple that was purchased from his great-grandmother.
It’s where he, along with his grandfather, dad, mom, and sister, has grown a grocery list of fruits and vegetables — peaches, plums, apricots, blackberries, squash, tomatoes, carrots and Swiss chard — and more. They have a small store, a “shack” Halvorson called it, on the property from which the family sells items such as jams, jellies and pickles to “people who want to stay local.”
It’s actually called Halvorson’s Hidden Harvest, and serves as a hands-on lesson in goal-setting, attention to detail and seeing a commitment through the end.
All of which is handy on the football field for a player required to sometimes be a receiver and sometimes lock horns and block defensive linemen and linebackers.
“You have to know as much as the quarterback does because you have to know the run game and the pass game. You have to be skilled enough to be a receiver but good enough as an offensive lineman, so it’s a tough position to play,” Temple offensive coordinator Robby Case said. “He’s your team-first guy and he’s done a great job. We’ve been trying to find a way for him to catch a couple and just find ways to keep defenses honest.”
Added Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart: “He absolutely understands hard work. He’s uber-intelligent, and when you need to put that sixth hand on the ground, he’s reliable.”
Halvorson dabbled at quarterback as a seventh-grader at Lamar Middle School and then again as the backup on the Freshman Blue team.
But most of that ninth-grade season, through his sophomore year and into the beginning part of his junior campaign, Halvorson was a linebacker. So, it makes sense that he points to linebacker coach Chris Pilot as an influence along with Andrew Cameron, who now coaches at Galena Park North Shore.
“Over the last four years, Coach Pilot has always been one of those guys who’s driven me. He has a lot of passion for the players, so that really stuck with me,” Halvorson said. “And Coach Cameron, before he left, he, like Coach Pilot, just pushed players to be the best they can be.”
In turn, Temple’s players are empowered to hold one another accountable, a dynamic Halvorson appreciates and said keeps the Wildcats keyed into what matters most.
Temple (5-2, 3-0 District 12-6A) has won three straight and is tied for first with Harker Heights heading into a homecoming clash at 7:30 tonight against Hutto at Wildcat Stadium.
Halvorson, like the duties he carries out on the farm, will make sure he does his part to see the Wildcats flourish through thick and thin. Tonight, that means herding the Hippos out of town and staying atop the standings.
“We push each other to be better (on the field) and in school. It’s not just football. We all hang out, go to team dinners. It’s actually amazing. It’s hard to imagine other teams doing what we do. I think we definitely carry ourselves differently,” he said. “We feel that we owe something to the city. You know, the city helps us so much with everything that we feel like we owe them to go to the playoffs every year and just compete for that championship.”