HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Five area players receive 2A all-state honors from TSWA
Granger kicker Jose Valverde was a first-team selection, highlighting a group of five area players on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state team released Tuesday.
Valverde, a freshman, was 6-of-8 on field goal attempts — including making a 47-yarder — and went 38-of-41 on extra points.
Granger junior linebacker DJ McClelland was a second-team pick after registering 149 tackles, including six sacks, and Granger senior quarterback Johnny Ryder, Holland senior linebacker JC Chaney and Moody junior receiver Cooper Staton received honorable mention.
Shiner junior running back Dalton Brooks was named offensive player of the year, and Mart junior linebacker Da’Marion Medlock garnered the top defensive honor.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Aguilar, Vaqueiano win district titles as Temple sends 13 to regionals
ROUND ROCK — Joel Aguilar won the boys 132-pound championship and Gabriela Vaqueiano claimed the girls 102-pound crown Monday night at the District 7-6A tournament from where Temple’s wrestling team advanced 13 to the regional round.
Also qualified on the boys side for Friday’s Region II tournament at Allen were Lee Mims (second, 145), Angel Perez (third, 152 pounds), Teryon Williams-Echols (third, 160), David Maxson (fourth, 106), Andrus Hamilton (fourth, 126), Sam Maxson (fourth, 138) and Kani Bowers (fourth, 220).
The other Tem-Cats who moved on were Kyleigh Phillips (third, 138), Zalana Garcia (95, fourth), Natasha Hills (fourth, 110) and Jordan Villarreal (fourth, 128).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TC routs St. Edward’s JV
Temple College starter Dawson Tourney limited the St. Edward’s JV to four hits through five innings, and the Leopards erupted for eight runs in the seventh to close out a 13-3 victory Tuesday.
Tourney (1-0) gave up two runs — one earned — before giving way to relievers Brandon Taylor and Dash Albus.
Temple (2-1) totaled seven hits, including Zane Spinn’s triple for the Leopards’ only extra-base hit, and took advantage of four errors by St. Edward’s.
Next up for the Leopards is a home doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Johnson’s buzzer-beater lifts UMHB men over LeTourneau
LONGVIEW — Josiah Johnson had a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift No. 18 Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 79-77 victory over LeTourneau on Monday.
LeTourneau led 76-71 with a minute remaining, before the Crusaders (17-2, 12-2 American Southwest Conference) rallied.
Johnson made a pair of free throws to make it 76-73 with 41 seconds left, and teammate Kyle Wright went 1-of-2 at the line to get UMHB within 76-74 with 34 seconds to go. After the Yellowjackets (16-4, 11-4) split a pair of free throws, Johnson’s layup with 19 seconds remaining made it 77-76. LeTourneau went 0-for-2 at the stripe with 10 seconds showing, and Johnson’s 3-pointer on the other end beat the buzzer to win it for the Crusaders.
Ty Prince had 17 points, and Luke Feely added 16 for UMHB, which leads the conference standings by 1½ games over LeTourneau.
UMHB women beat LeTourneau, stretch win streak to 17
LONGVIEW — Mary Hardin-Baylor dominated on the glass and limited LeTourneau to 19 percent shooting as the 15th-ranked Lady Crusaders extended their winning streak to 17 games with a 57-39 victory Monday.
UMHB (18-2, 15-0 American Southwest Conference) led by just four points at halftime before outscoring the Yellowjackets 30-16 in the second half.
Kaitlyn Kollmorgen had a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Crusaders, who owned a 61-32 edge on the boards. Arieona Rosborough also scored 11 points for UMHB, which got 10 points from Olivia Champion, nine from Alexia Martin and eight from Ashley Faux.
Malacia Guy had 12 points, and Keauna Whitfield and Ajanae Thomas added 10 each for LeTourneau (10-7, 7-5), which was 11-of-57 from the field.
The Lady Crusaders continue their stretch of road games with visits to Howard Payne on Thursday and Sul Ross State on Saturday.