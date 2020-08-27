It’s time to strike up the band, buckle the chinstrap tight and let foot meet leather to kick off the high school football season.
And around here, that means it’s time for the latest installments of two Bell County series tonight when the Troy Trojans clash with the Salado Eagles at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium in Belton — about 19 miles from Merk Field, where the Rogers Eagles host the Academy Bumblebees.
Over the last decade, Troy won eight of the 10 matchups with Salado in what is typically an old-school, grind-it-out affair even though some might not consider it a rivalry.
“I asked our players if it’s a rivalry, and some said yes and some said no,” said Trojans head coach Ronnie Porter, whose team won last year’s meeting 28-14 and seeks its third straight victory in the series. “If there was a rivalry, I think a little bit of it has died by not being in the same district or same classification as Salado. But our kids know theirs, and that means a lot.”
The Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season in which they reached the second round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs as head coach Alan Haire continues to build Salado into a perennial winner.
The Trojans are riding the momentum of their school-record 12-win season that didn’t end until the 3A Division I state quarterfinals, a journey whose initial step was a rough-and-tumble win over the Eagles.
“It’s a fun way to start the season. It’s always a very physical first game to play our way into shape, and there’s a neat feel to the game,” he said. “I think it’s the style of what we both do offensively and defensively. There’s no secret to both teams. We both orient our offense around the run game, so you’d better play physical. It’s all about the style we both play.”
Regardless of style, offensive schemes or district classification, Rogers and Academy have maintained their rivalry over the years. The Eagles lead the all-time series — which began long ago and has run continuously since 1960 — 66-21-2 and seek their third consecutive win over the Bees.
“I think for the people who have been in Rogers and Academy for a long time, it’s the biggest rivalry,” said Rogers head coach Charlie Roten, whose team outlasted Academy for a 55-45 victory last season. “As far as trying to win a district title and get into the playoffs, there are bigger games when you get into district. But this is still a huge game.”
Roten directed the Eagles to an 11-2 record and the third round of the 3A Division II playoffs last year and tonight faces a new Academy head coach in Chris Lancaster, who spent the previous six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Troy before taking over an Academy program that was 2-8 last year.
“We’ve scrimmaged Troy in the past, so we know what he did there and have tried to piece together a plan,” Roten said.
QB competitions
Academy and Troy were among a group of area teams that spent fall camp sorting through competitions for the starting quarterback’s job.
The Bees settled on Jerry Cephus, meaning fellow senior Kollin Mraz will line up as a receiver and defensive back.
The Trojans will start junior Jace Carr.
“Jace has kind of taken the reins,” Porter said. “Jase Schmidt is a returning receiver and is valuable there, so we decided not to move him.”
Pandemic precautions
The area’s only high school stadiums hosting games tonight are Merk Field, Hornet Field in Holland and Lion Stadium in Granger — a trio of venues in which the action between the sidelines will be the only thing that’s business as usual.
All stadiums have new guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out extracurricular activities last spring and threatened the start of the season.
The additional protocols are nothing new to the coaches, who have dealt with masks, sanitizers and social distancing ever since practice began. That doesn’t mean the men in charge are more at ease, though.
“There’s a lot more concern from coaches, or at least from me, this year than there ever has been because you didn’t get your spring offseason and you didn’t get a second scrimmage,” Porter said. “You’re basically hoping your kids are in good shape, and you’re hoping you’ve done everything you needed to do.
“My main fear has been the health issue, being able to stay healthy because of the virus and injuries. You do so much during the spring to prevent injury, and we weren’t able to do that.”
Among the stadium guidelines are rules that don’t allow for the presence of the visiting team’s band and limit the crowd size to no more than half of the maximum capacity.
“It would have been a packed house without the 50-percent rule in place,” Roten said. “That’s just the way it is, though.”