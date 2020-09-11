LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Academy’s defense ratcheted up its early season stinginess, the offense found footing on the ground with a pair of unlikely sources, Jaylin McWilliams filled up his weekly highlight reel in a variety of ways, and a ninth-grader went 6-for-6 on point after kicks to go with a 23-yard field goal.
No wonder first-year Bumblebees head coach Chris Lancaster picked the words “awesome” and “special” after his team’s 45-0, home-opening romp of Groesbeck on Friday night at John Glover Stadium.
To boot, the Bees are 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2016.
“I mean, what can I say. Number one, I’m tickled to death for this community,” Lancaster said. “These kids, I’m mean, they’ve accepted me. They’ve accepted everything we are trying to do. They embrace it. We are still not a polished product. Too many mistakes. Too many penalties. Too many losing our focus. And, so, if we can ever clean that up, I think this could be a good ball club.”
A matchup of squads riding two-game winning streaks entering the contest took an unexpected turn midway through the first quarter when Academy’s Darion Franklin — about 3 minutes after he helped lift his team in front for good with a 35-yard TD reception — was called for a targeting penalty following a hit on Groesbeck quarterback Allen Lewis, resulting in Franklin’s ejection. Lewis did not return.
Academy made up for Franklin’s absence on defense by sliding Cooper Shackelford and others into the vacated linebacker spot and utilized Xavier LeBlanc and Trenton Flanagan at running back. The Bees had a better time adjusting to the change in plans, outgaining Groesbeck 311-259 and forcing five turnovers to boost their total in that category to 11 through three games.
“It really hurt us because Darion Franklin is such a leader on our offense and defense and special teams — his personality — and I know that was not intentional but that happens in football,” Lancaster said. “But, the next man up.”
Friday night that was LeBlanc, a sophomore who tallied 91 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Flanagan had 61 yards rushing, and quarterback Jerry Cephus added 55 on the ground as Academy rushed for a season-high 219 yards behind a starting offensive line that includes freshman center Caden Berry.
Cephus also completed seven of 12 passes for 92 yards and two scores.
“We knew that if we could run the ball, we could throw the ball on top of it, so we just had to establish the run,” said McWilliams, whose all-star evening included interception returns of 27 and 82 yards for touchdowns, an 8-yard TD catch and a 61-yard score after Cephus’ fumble fortunately found its way into McWilliams’ hands.
Groesbeck (2-1) — which averaged 49 points in its first two games — got a team-high 57 yards rushing from backup quarterback Zach Wilson, who finished 8-of-21 for 86 yards passing, with three interceptions.
Scout Brazeal forced one fumble, and John Tomasek recovered another for the Bees.
Kollin Mraz’s pick at 3:11 of the first quarter preceded Academy’s unconventional TD when Cephus’ fumble at the end of an 18-yard keeper popped to McWilliams, who raced to a 14-0 lead.
LeBlanc had seven carries on Academy’s next possession, which covered 85 yards on 11 plays, and the sophomore punctuated the drive with a pin-ball 2-yard TD — bouncing off a wall of defenders at the 1 and shifting right across the goal line — for 21-0 at 5:08 of the second quarter.
The Bees padded the cushion about 4 minutes later when Lucas Sanderson — a freshman called up for his first varsity action because of an injury — converted his 23-yard field goal for a 24-0 lead at halftime that was inflated in the second half by McWilliams’ two pick-6 TDs and his receiving touchdown.
ACADEMY 45, GROESBECK 0
Groesbeck 0 0 0 0 — 0
Academy 14 10 7 14 — 45
Aca — Darion Franklin 35 pass from Jerry Cephus (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Aca — Jaylin McWilliams 61 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Xavier LeBlanc 2 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Sanderson 23 field goal
Aca — McWilliams 27 interception return (Sanderson kick)
Aca — McWilliams 8 pass from Cephus (Sanderson kick)
Aca — McWilliams 82 interception return (Sanderson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gro Aca
First downs 14 16
Rushes-yards 33-143 39-219
Passing yards 116 92
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-24-3 7-12-0
Punts-average 3-28 1-34
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-0
Penalties-yards 6-70 6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Groesbeck: Zach Wilson 11-57, Ma’Quay Smith 12-50, Arturo Sotelo 2-22, Allen Lewis 3-12, Bradley Menzel 4-7, Brendon Morrow 1- (-5); Academy: LeBlanc 17-91, Trenton Flanagan 9-61, Cephus 8-55, Franklin 2-8, team 3-4.
PASSING — Groesbeck: Lewis 2-3-0-30; Wilson 8-21-3-86; Academy: Cephus 7-12-0-92.
RECEIVING — Groesbeck: Morrow 5-57, Tyson Pringle 3-42, Smith 1-12, Garrett Gruell 1-5; Academy: Franklin 1-35, McWilliams 3-26, Jayden Simmons 2-25, Kollin Mraz 1-6.