Thrilling last-second victories, heartbreaking defeats, marathon affairs whose overtimes and extra innings lasted deep into the night, and everything in between.
The Telegram was there to cover some great games over the past decade. As for the greatest, that’s for our readers to decide.
Our sports staff reviewed thousands of games involving area teams between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019, and has chosen 16 great ones. Now it’s up to our readers to determine the greatest game by voting on a series of head-to-head matchups.
On the next page is a bracket that shows all 16 games and lays out the first-round matchups, as well as a recap for each game.
The first-round polls are open at tdtnews.com — they close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday — and the winners of the eight matchups based on readers’ votes will advance to the quarterfinals. As the bracket is pared down, more in-depth stories about each game will appear in the Telegram and the polls will reopen.
The task of choosing just 16 games that were covered in person by Telegram writers over the past decade was a difficult one. Certainly, there were numerous outstanding battles that aren’t included in the bracket, and this in no way diminishes what transpired in those contests.
Some of the criteria used to determine the 16 games were uniqueness (large comebacks or games decided in the final seconds, overtime or extra innings) and weight (postseason dramatics in which it’s win or go home).
This entire endeavor is done in fun — something that can give local sports fans a respite from the problems around us by reliving memories of some great games.
Let the voting begin.