Temple College beat Weatherford 10-3 and 6-3 on Wednesday for a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference sweep at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
Caleb Hill had a grand slam in the Leopards’ decisive seven-run fifth inning in Game 1, during which Travis Chestnut, Zane Spinn, Hogan Heller, Colby Christian and Luke Banister had two hits apiece.
Mason Bryant pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine in the win.
Joseph Redfield and Christian had home runs for TC(28-19, 11-15) in Game 2. Dawson Tourney struck out eight in six innings on the mound for the victory.
The Leopards and Coyotes (31-18, 12-14) continue their four-game series with a doubleheader Saturday in Weatherford.
Game 1
Temple College 10,
Weatherford 3
Weatherford 001 002 0 — 3 7 3
Temple 100 171 x — 10 13 1
W—Bryant. L—Bragg. HR—W: Green, Stark; T: Hill (GS). 3B—T: Chestnut. 2B—T: Banister.
Records — Weatherford 31-17, 12-13; Temple College 27-19, 10-15.
Game 2
Temple College 6, Weatherford 3
Weatherford 000 000 102 — 3 6 1
Temple 201 002 20x — 6 10 1
W—Tourney. L—Berens. HR—W: Vergara; T: Christian, Redfield. 2B—T: French, Spinn.
Records — Weatherford 31-18, 12-14; Temple College 28-19, 11-15.