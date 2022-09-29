BELTON — Some players have the luxury of experiencing an entire four-year varsity career. Aidan King, though, only has one season, and he is fully embracing it.
After spending his first three years playing on sub-varisty teams, Belton’s offensive lineman was elevated during the offseason, giving him the opportunity to finally don a Tigers varsity uniform.
So far, there have been plenty of emotional ups and downs in King’s five games on the field. But, regardless of what is happening, he refuses to overlook a single moment.
“I soak up every game,” King said. “About 45 minutes before kickoff people will start coming up to me and asking if I’m OK, because I’m just so quiet and almost zoned out. That’s just where I am — I’m just soaking it all in. I’m watching people’s expressions and reading the room’s emotions before the game.”
The approach is paying off as Belton is averaging 331.2 total yards, including 206.8 passing, and 24.4 points per game as King, a tackle, helps anchor the offensive line, which is developing into a force for the Tigers ground attack.
Belton’s rushing totals increased in each of the previous three games, culminating with last week’s season-high output of 194 yards in a 28-7 victory against Pflugerville to open District 11-5A-II play.
Despite the success, it is not exactly how King envisioned his season going.
King served as a lineman his entire life until a growth spurt as a sophomore prompted coaches to utilize him at tight end, where he remained until unexpected circumstances necessitated another change.
During the offseason, Tigers standout offensive linemen Jasper Werry and Jackson Werry and their family relocated because of obligations with the military, leaving a void in the offense. Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, however, knew how to fill it.
“We went to Aidan and told him we needed him to play some offensive tackle, and he did it without batting an eye,” Sniffin said. “He did it for his teammates, and he did it because it was best for Belton football.
“He gives us great effort and he continues to improve each week, and that is pretty awesome to see.”
Tonight, King and the Tigers travel to Elgin (4-1, 1-0) in search of their first road win and more importantly, sole possession of first place in the district standings.
Belton (3-2, 1-0) is situated in a three-way tie atop the seven-team field, sharing the spot with the Wildcats and Waco University (2-3, 1-0), which hosts Pflugerville (1-4, 0-1) tonight.
Emerging with a victory is only one of King’s aspirations, though, after Tigers sophomore running back Shaun Snapp rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week against the Panthers.
“Honestly, all us offensive linemen were kind of disappointed, because our goal was to get 200 yards rushing,” King said.” So, now, that is our goal again against Elgin. We have a checklist and we want to be able to put a mark in that box.”
The Tigers produced a pair of 200-yard rushing games last year, but the program has not seen an individual accomplish the feat since 2019, when junior dual-threat quarterback Ruben Jimenez tallied exactly 200 yards on 14 carries in a 66-34 loss at home.
Just a few short months ago, King might have envisioned himself hauling in multiple passes for lots of yardage, but admittedly, he prefers his current role.
“Blocking has always been my thing,” King said. “I love to be one of the guys in the trenches who help get the momentum going. I want to protect the quarterback and make holes for our running backs.
“As a tight end, I struggled to catch, so now I’m using my greatest strength to the best of my capabilities.”