SALADO — If Friday night was any indication of how the rest of Cameron Yoe’s playoff series against Lorena will play out, both sides may likely have nerves of steel by the end of it.
After the teams exchanged runs through the opening two innings, Yoe pushed across a pair of runners in the sixth and made just enough plays in the seventh to secure a 3-2 win in the opener of a best-of-three Class 3A area-round baseball series at Eagle Field.
Game 2 is at 1 p.m. today back in Salado with Game 3 to follow, if necessary.
“We just did whatever we had to do at the end to get the win,” said sophomore catcher Dillan Akin, whose safety squeeze in the bottom of the sixth scored the go-ahead run for Yoe (24-6). “When I saw that bunt go down and knew we would score, man, excited doesn’t even begin to describe what I was feeling.”
Sophomore Marino Cardona extended Yoe’s lead to 3-1 in the sixth with an RBI single to center field that plated sophomore Landon Greene from second base.
Yoe starting pitcher Brannon McCall, who allowed one run on three hits, walked the first two batters of the seventh before sophomore Tracer Lopez took over on the mound. Lopez loaded the bases with a walk, and Cooper Lake drew a free pass that scored Ben Smedshammer for the Leopards (18-8-1) to make it 3-2 with one out.
Lopez regrouped, striking out Peyton Robertson and getting Graham Pirkle to ground out to the shortstop to seal the Yoemen’s victory.
Lorena starting pitcher Ryne Abel took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits.
After McCall worked out of a first-inning jam in which Lorena put runners at first and second with one out, Yoe grabbed a 1-0 lead in its first trip to the plate. Sophomore Ryan Host tripled to center field, and Greene drove him home with an RBI ground out to second base.
Lorena answered in the second on Blake Hollingsworth’s RBI single to right field that scored Pirkle. The Leopards loaded the bases on an error and hit batsman later in the inning, but McCall got Abel to fly out to center fielder Adam Cardona to keep the game tied.
Yoe and Lorena exchanged defensive gems over the middle innings. Lake chased down a foul ball in left field and made a diving catch in the fourth, and Lopez made a full-extension, diving play at shortstop in the sixth.