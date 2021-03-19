TROY — If the Troy Trojans want to build on the success of their 2019 season, Tanner Creel is an integral part of that formula. As a sophomore two years ago, the left-handed starting pitcher helped lead Troy to the fourth round of the playoffs, and — after baseball teams were robbed of their 2020 seasons because of the pandemic — Creel and the Trojans are eager to make up for lost time.
His command on the mound Friday resulted in anything but lost time.
Creel threw a two-hitter and struck out seven batters in Troy’s 10-0, six-inning shutout of Clifton in a District 17-3A tilt at Trojan Field. The southpaw faced 22 batters and induced a mix of fly balls and ground outs in an efficient 70-minute affair.
“It came down to me competing on the mound, throwing strikes and letting them hit it, and letting my defense work,” said Creel, who didn’t allow a hit until yielding a pair of singles in the sixth. “We’ve just been grinding at practice and working hard.
“We’re stoked for this year. The seniors are ready. Some of us are committed to college, but we all agreed to win state first.”
Troy (16-1, 3-0), which is ranked No. 2 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A poll, was retired in order in the first and second innings but rallied with a six-run third. The Trojans loaded the bases with no outs, and Hagen Rose (1-for-2, four RBIs) hit his first sacrifice fly of the game to make it 1-0. A bunt single by Zach Hrbacek (2-for-3) and an error made it 3-0, before Preston Lewis pushed across another run with a single. Dylan Torres had a run-scoring ground out, and Creel helped his cause with a base hit that scored Lewis for a 6-0 advantage.
Rose’s sacrifice fly tacked on a run in the fourth, and the senior tripled in two runs in the sixth to run-rule the Cubs (3-12, 1-2).
“We’re getting more consistent at the plate,” 17th-year Troy head coach Steve Sebesta said. “When we get our swings where we want, I think we’re going to be a little better offensively than we have been.”
After allowing a walk in the first, Creel retired seven of the next eight batters. Clifton’s Logan Weir was plunked to start the fifth but was caught stealing, and Creel got a strikeout and a groundout to end the frame. The Cubs put runners on in the sixth with singles by Jorge Rodriguez and Matthew Bronstad, but Creel got a double play to end it.
Devin Byrd took the loss for Clifton, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits and recording two strikeouts.
“With the (pitching) staff we have, (Creel) being from the left helps,” Sebesta said. “Our other two big pitchers are right-handers, and each one has their own style. He was on tonight.”