BELTON — The Belton Tigers packed a whole lot into their District 22-5A and home opener on a crisp Tuesday night at Tidwell Field.
Left-handed starting pitcher Caleb Kennedy struck out 11, Belton broke loose from an offensive slumber with 10 runs in the fifth inning, and the Tigers snapped a five-game skid on senior night with an 11-1 victory over the Waco University Trojans.
Tied at 1-all entering the bottom of the fifth, Belton (5-9) suddenly turned a pitchers’ duel into a run-rule runaway.
Tanner Kastner had a three-run double, Mason Ramm drove in a pair with a single, and Reese Rumfield — who completed a transfer to Belton in January from Temple where he spent his sophomore season and part of his junior year — capped the barrage with a two-run triple to center field for the final margin.
Ramm finished 3-for-4 and Kastner 2-for-3 to pace the Tigers, who had just two hits off Trojans starter Arturo Sais before the big inning. They finished with six hits overall and walked eight times.
Kennedy, who gave up three hits and four walks, fanned three in the top of the first while working out of a two-on, one-out jam that formed when Nik Sanders reached on an infield hit and stole second and Ethan Cuevas’ walk.
Kennedy had seven strikeouts through three innings, including a stretch of six in eight batters.
Sais had a mostly uneventful opening two frames — two Tigers reached via error and another on a walk — before he and the Trojans (4-6) encountered a bit of trouble in the third.
Kennedy walked to start the inning before Ramm’s sharp line drive to right-center for Belton’s first hit sent Kennedy to third with no outs. Ramm advanced to second on the throw from the outfield.
After Rumfield hit into a 1-3-6 double play, Kennedy scored with a head-first slide for a 1-0 lead after Sais uncorked a wild pitch with an 0-2 count on Jayden Hernandez.
Settled into cruise control after the first, Kennedy was nudged from his comfort zone in the fourth, when he issued walks to a pair of patient Trojans, Ethan Cuevas and Von Gutierrez. But, Kennedy went back to the trusty strikeout to wriggle free from the threat.
The Trojans took another swing at cracking Kennedy and had their lone breakthrough in the fifth. University loaded the bases ahead of Marcus Jimenez’s two-out RBI single that he poked out to right field to plate Jaylen Guerrero to tie it at 1-all.
Sais didn’t make it out of the fifth when he issued a lead-off walk to Kennedy, watched a bloop single fall between his shortstop and left fielder and a fielder’s choice that didn’t yield an out.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Kyle Weins spelled Sais—– who went four-plus and allowed three runs on three hits and four walks — and Weins promptly beaned Hernandez to force in Kennedy from third. Brandon Anderson then drew a walk that brought home Ramm for 3-1, and Kastner cleared the bases with the loudest boom of the evening to make it 6-1.
The Tigers tacked on one more on a bases-loaded walk allowed by Manny Sanchez to pinch hitter Jacob Quigley before Ramm — hitting for the second time in the inning — ended Sanchez’s evening with a two-run single to right for 9-1.
Rumfield’s game-ending hit came off Carlos Perez.
The teams play again Friday in Waco.