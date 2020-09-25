TAYLOR — Caden Strickland scored four touchdowns, and Reid Vincent rushed for 179 yards to lead the Salado Eagles to a 49-3 romp over Taylor in non-district action Friday night.
The Eagles (4-1) opened a 35-0 halftime lead. Reid Vincent started the scoring in the first quarter with a 49-yard run, then Hutton Haire found Strickland from 44 yards out to make it 14-0. Wrook Brown added a 42-yard scoring run in the second, and Strickland ended the half with touchdowns of 33 and 9 yards.
Vincent continued the onslaught in the third with a 90-yard TD run, and Strickland added a 1-yard run for his fourth score of the night.
Daniel Mendoza broke the shutout with a 34-yard field goal for the Ducks (0-5) in the fourth quarter.
SALADO 49, TAYLOR 3
Salado 14 21 14 0 — 49
Taylor 0 0 0 3 — 3
Sal — Reid Vincent 49 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Caden Strickland 44 pass from Hutton Haire (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 42 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Strickland 33 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Strickland 9 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Vincent 90 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Strickland 1 run (Brown kick)
Tay — Daniel Mendoza 34 field goal
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Vincent 6-179, Strickland 11-82, Noah Mescher 11-70, Greg Washington 3-58, Brown 1-42, Ayden Keating 6-11, Seth Reavis 1-6; Taylor: Bryson Bass 13-21, Ste’jevion Johnson 1-23, Mendoza 4-20, Dante Vincent 4-14, Isaac Rivera 2-12
PASSING — Salado: Haire 2-4-0-55; Taylor: Bass 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING — Salado: Strickland 1-44, Vincent 1-11; Taylor: Steven Portugal 1-7.
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Buffalo 46
Rogers 28
BUFFALO — Lost fumbles spelled doom for the Rogers Eagles against Buffalo in the District 13-3A-II opener for both teams.
Rogers (1-4) coughed up the ball six times, including one in the second quarter that was returned 34 yards for a game-tying touchdown.
Even so, the Eagles fought to a 28-all tie by the end of the third quarter. But the Bison (5-0) put the game away with three unanswered scores in the fourth to provide the 46-28 final score.
After a scoreless first period, the Eagles started rolling, building a 14-0 lead on touchdowns by Christian Riley — first an 8-yard run, then a 27-yard pass from Riley Dolgener. The Bison closed it to 14-7 on a 24-yard scoring pass, followed by the 34-yard fumble return that knotted the score. The teams matched scores throughout the third, but the Bison proved to be too much in the fourth.
Riley led Rogers with 111 yards on 16 carries. Buffalo’s Brett Hoffman led all rushers with 188 yards on 29 carries, and he completed eight of 17 passes for 178 yards.
BUFFALO 46, ROGERS 28
Rogers 0 14 14 0 — 28
Buffalo 0 14 14 18 — 46
Rog — Christian Riley 8 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Riley 27 pass from Riley Dolgener (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — John Hill 35 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Riley 9 run (Lashbrook kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Buf
First downs 18 17
Rushes-yards 48-250 41-226
Passing yards 77 178
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-16-1 8-18-0
Fumbles lost 6 3
Penalties-yards 3-51 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Riley 16-111, Hill 13-88, Dolgener 9-33, Jeremiah Quinones 2-17, Ivan Lopez 1-5, R.J. Cook 4-0, Alex Vargas 1-(-1), Christian Watkins 2-(-3); Buffalo: Hoffman 29-188, Kyle Harrison 5-29, Catch Thompson 2-8, Eric Beshears 4-1, Jordan Rogers 1-0.
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 5-13-1-28; Buffalo: Hoffman 8-17-0-178, Beshears 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Lashbrook 1-28, Riley 1-27, Ben Hutka 2-15, Jacob Glasgow 1-7; Buffalo: Harrison 3-89, Avila 2-76, Richard Renteria-Avalos 1-9, Rogers 1-7, Beshears 1-(-3).
CTCS 45
Weatherford Chr. 0
WEATHERFORD — Ryan Turley ran for five touchdowns and caught a TD pass as the Central Texas Christian Lions dominated the Weatherford Christian Lions in the season opener for both private schools.
The CTCS defense held Weatherford to 83 total yards as the visiting Lions dominated on both sides of the ball.
Turley rushed for 238 yards on 17 carries, scoring on runs of 4, 55, 27, 62 and 34 yards, and caught a 34-yard TD pass from Alex Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who was 13-of-15 passing, added a 57-yard TD throw to Connor Ling.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 45,
WEATHERFORD CHRISTIAN 0
CTCS 21 18 6 0 — 45
WCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
CTCS — Ryan Turley 4 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Turley 55 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Connor Ling 57 pass from Alex Gonzalez (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Turley 27 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Turley 34 pass from Gonzalez (kick failed)
CTCS — Turley 62 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Turley 34 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS WCS
First downs 21 10
Rushes-yards 29-273 16-11
Passing yards 189 72
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-15-0 5-15-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 12-110 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Turley 12-238, Ethan Allercamp 5-11.
PASSING — CTCS: Gonzalez 13-15-0-189.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Ling 3-77, Regan Ragsdale 3-23, Cole Clark 2-26, Andrew Lang 2-4, Turley 1-34, Isaiah Dumont 1-26.
Holy Trinity Cath. 48
Centex homeschool 0
Holy Trinity Catholic dominated Centex homeschool in a season-opening six-man contest that was halted at halftime because of the 45-point mercy rule.
Five Celtics scored touchdowns. Zaylin Blackwood and Patrick McKenna each scored two, while quarterback Jace Martin, Trent Lockhart and Guido Zecca added one apiece.
Blackwood rushed for 97 yards on only four carries. Martin threw for 134 yards and four touchdowns while completing seven of eight passes.
Defensively, the Celtics (1-0) were led by Nickelas Estrada with 13 solo tackles, while Matthew Snyder and Victor Mares each recorded four tackles.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 48,
CENTEX HOMESCHOOL 0
Centex 0 0 x x — 0
Holy Trinity 34 14 x x — 48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Zaylin Blackwood 4-97, Jace Martin 3-16, Victor Mares 4-16.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Martin 7-8-0-134.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Patrick McKenna 2-65, Trent Lockhart 2-14, Guido Zecca 1-30.
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Lake Belton 65
Katy Jordan 33
COLLEGE STATION — The Lake Belton Broncos (3-1) raced past the Katy Jordan Warriors (0-1) in non-district matchup of first-year schools.
No other information was reported.
Lorena 41
Academy 27
LORENA — The Lorena Leopards (3-1) handed the Academy Bumblebees (4-1) their first loss of the season in the District 11-3A-I opener for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
McGregor 49
Rockdale 40
MCGREGOR — The McGregor Bulldogs (3-2) built an early lead and held off the Rockdale Tigers (2-3) in the District 11-3A-I opener for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
Gonzales 67
Jarrell 22
GONZALES — The Jarrell Cougars (0-5) fell to the Gonzales Apaches (1-4) in non-district action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Hearne 21
Holland 20
HEARNE — The Holland Hornets (3-2) were edged by the Hearne Eagles (2-1) in the District 12-2A-I opener for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 52
Bartlett 12
BARTLETT — The Granger Lions (4-1, 2-0) stayed perfect in league play with a victory over the Bartlett Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) in District 13-2A-II action.
No other information was reported before press time.
Thrall 25
Rosebud-Lott 6
THRALL — The Thrall Tigers (3-2) knocked off the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (2-2) in the District 12-2A-I opener for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
Thorndale 44
Moody 16
THORNDALE — The Moody Bearcats (1-4) fell to the Thorndale Bulldogs (3-1) in the District 12-2A-I opener for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
Buckholts 48
Prairie Lea 0
BUCKHOLTS — Buckholts (1-3) picked up its first victory of the season by shutting out the Prairie Lea Indians (0-3) in non-district action, giving Badgers coach Kyle Hauk his 150th career victory in six-man football.
No other information was reported before press time.