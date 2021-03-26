HEWITT — In a year of firsts for newly opened Lake Belton, its girls soccer team recorded the biggest one yet.
Ella Wheeless scored twice, and the Lady Broncos shut out China Spring 3-0 in a Class 4A bi-district match Friday night to become Lake Belton’s first team to win a playoff game.
“They got to be the first team in school history to win a playoff game. No one else will ever be able to say that,” Lake Belton coach Jamie Brown said. “They take a lot of pride in that. It gives them a lot of energy and I think that’s just going to fuel their fire even more on Tuesday.”
The Lady Broncos have tentatively scheduled their area-round match against Giddings or Columbus for Tuesday.
“I think we are really excited to work better as team,” Wheeless said. “We have really grown this season.”
Wheeless has been a big part of that growth, adding to her team-high total with her 38th and 39th goals.
Her first one Friday came in the sixth minute when she took the ball off a throw in, pivoted and fired a shot from about 20 yards that found the back of net for a 1-0 lead.
“I knew it was going in,” she said with a laugh. “I hit it with my left foot and knew it was going to hit the far post.”
Brown believed the early lead allowed the Lady Broncos (26-4), who finished second in District 18-4A, to relax and be more focused.
“That’s been our mindset all year,” Brown said. “Get one in the back of the net early and take the nerves away and gain more confidence. I told them tonight to get one in the first five minutes and it was 5:15.”
Lake Belton made it 2-0 with 10:34 left in the opening half on a shot by Tristen Oliphant, who took a pass from Macey Weber and delivered a high lob shot that gave China Spring keeper Isabel Dorsey trouble. Dorsey reached up and got her hands on the ball but was unable to secure it, giving the Lady Broncos a 2-0 lead on Oliphant’s 28th goal of the season.
That was more than enough for Lake Belton as defenders Hanna Peebles, Reagan Furney and Kaylin Greger along with midfielder Austin Inman kept the Lady Cougars from producing any true scoring opportunities the entire night. China Spring (12-8-1) had just one shot, and it sailed left of the frame.
“The one shot they got was kind of scary,” Wheeless said. “But (our defense) takes control and moves the ball around and clears it so well.”
Wheeless and Oliphant were responsible for the final goal, which came with 28:56 left in the contest. Oliphant had a clear shot from the left side that missed, but Wheeless was there for the rebound and got around Dorsey to score easily.
The Lady Broncos, comprised of only freshmen and sophomores, know the playoffs won’t get any easier but said they remain confident going up against more experienced teams.
“It’s definitely nerve-racking knowing they have more experience than us,” said Wheeless, a freshman. “But we play together as a team and find a way to make it work.
“I think we all know we are underdogs, because everyone knows we are just freshmen and sophomores. But that’s what makes us want to fight harder, because everyone thinks we are nothing.”
Nothing but history makers.