BELTON — Senior Makenna Morrow became Belton’s leading goal-getter Tuesday, scoring five times to reach 125 for her career in the Lady Tigers’ 15-0 District 22-5A win over Waco University on senior night.
Belton senior Morrow sets program’s career-goal mark
Telegram Sports Staff
-
-
