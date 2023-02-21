Belton-Midway soccer

Belton’s Makenna Morrow (left) lines up a shot for the first of her two goals during the Lady Tigers’ 3-1 playoff victory last March during the 2022 season.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Senior Makenna Morrow became Belton’s leading goal-getter Tuesday, scoring five times to reach 125 for her career in the Lady Tigers’ 15-0 District 22-5A win over Waco University on senior night.