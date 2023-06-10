Buddy Groom enjoyed a lengthy major league career, playing until the cusp of age 40 and appearing in more games than just about any pitcher the game has seen.
But rewind back to 1987 when he completed his three-year tenure at Mary Hardin-Baylor and ask him then if that’s where he saw himself winding up.
Chances are, it wasn’t.
“I really had no idea,” said Groom, who spent 14 seasons with six big league clubs after being drafted in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox following his senior year with the Crusaders, who then competed at the NAIA level. “I didn’t know that anybody had ever been watching.”
The dependable left-hander went on to pitch in 786 MLB games, placing him 58th on the all-time appearance list for pitchers (entering this season), one behind Joe Nathan and nine ahead of Gaylord Perry.
Not bad company for someone who was months away from embarking on an entirely different career path.
“I was getting a business management degree — just basically what you may call a standard, normal degree — and then I was just going to figure it out from there. I really didn’t know at the time,” he said.
After graduating from Red Oak High School — where the baseball field is now named after him — Groom pitched a year at Carl Albert State, a junior college in Poteau, Okla., before being brought to UMHB by Chuck LaMar, who soon left after Groom’s arrival in Belton to become a scout for the Cincinnati Reds.
Groom chose to remain at UMHB, later being coached by Ben Shipp, though moving on to pro ball was never much of a thought until near the end.
“I remember the pitching coach telling me one day, ‘Well, you might get drafted. You might get a chance to play pro ball.’ And that perked my interest real quick,” Groom said. “I didn’t really realize that was a thing. I just assumed that I would go back and finish my last semester and be done, move on with my life. But everything kind of changed when he told me that.”
Shortly thereafter, Groom — whose given name is Wedsel Gary Groom after his father — embarked on his professional career, though it wasn’t without its share of trials.
He spent six seasons in the minors before making his major league debut June 20, 1992, just days shy of his 27th birthday. By then, he was a member of the Detroit Tigers, who picked him up in the 1990 minor league Rule V draft after the White Sox left him available following a year at Double-A Birmingham during which he posted a career-high 5.07 ERA and suffered a fray in the labrum of his throwing arm.
“I went through my surgery in ’90 with the White Sox and didn’t know what my situation was going to be, and found out later that they were just basically kind of giving up on me,” Groom recalled of a particularly taxing time. “In a way, I was just blessed because my scout (Lou Snipp) ended up going to the Tigers and convinced them, and believed in me that I could pitch at the big league level. He saw something in me that I guess, at that time, that I didn’t really see. It was just one of those situations where I had the right person going to bat for me. That helped me move on with my career.”
Groom rehabbed at home in August 1990 and was throwing again by December. He never missed any more time because of injury for the remainder of his career.
By 1991, he was promoted to Triple-A Toledo an connected with pitching coach Ralph Treuel, who helped him refine his cutter, the pitch he cites as getting him to the big leagues.
“I had a different placement with my thumb and it was kind of making me get around the pitch and making it more like a little slurve,” said Groom, who primarily used his low-90s fastball, changeup and the cutter, which was about 4 mph less than the fastball, as an MLB reliever.
“When I got to Triple-A with Ralph, we just moved the placement of my thumb, and it really helped me because it took all the pressure off my elbow. It felt funky at first trying to learn it but within a couple sessions in the bullpen, I pretty much learned how to throw it and to get it down.
“That was the pitch that really got me to the big leagues and kept me there for all those years. It was kind of that hump I needed to get over to get hitters out on a consistent basis.”
Groom eventually was noticed by Sparky Anderson during spring training in 1992. It prompted his first call-up a few months later, and he threw a quality start in defeat against the White Sox.
After having been a starter the majority of his career, he shifted to the bullpen as needed while he got his feet wet with the Tigers over the next two years.
Three years after his debut, he finally picked up his first big league win during an eventful two-day span that included the birth of his first son a day before his start in Arlington against the Texas Rangers, a team he grew up following.
“We were in Milwaukee and Sparky allowed me to come home because I was starting against the Rangers, so I flew home so we could induce (labor) on my wife,” Groom said. “And we had our son on May 11 and then I started the next day and got my first win against the Rangers. It was a pretty great couple of days for me, so I was feeling pretty high then.”
With friends and family in the stands, Groom remembered being “effectively wild” that day when he threw 5 2/3 innings, walked four and gave up just one hit while outdueling Kevin Gross and a Rangers lineup that included Will Clark, Mickey Tettleton, Dean Palmer and Ivan Rodriguez, among others.
“I was throwing all around the strike zone, but enough to where those guys would swing when I did get it around the zone, and was able to battle through for five and two-thirds,” said Groom, who wound up with 27 saves and a 31-32 record in his career, including a stretch of 87 consecutive appearances without a loss from 1995-97.
He was traded to the Florida Marlins later that season then signed with Oakland in 1996, a year that kicked off a streak of seven straight seasons of pitching in at least 70 games or more, an MLB record.
Also in that span, Groom tied Bob Wells of the Toronto Blue Jays for most games pitched in the American League in 1999 at 76.
The next year, he joined the Baltimore Orioles, with whom he pitched until 2004 before finishing his career by splitting a season between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Throughout his pro days, he prided himself on throwing strikes and working quickly.
“I was an aggressive pitcher and I stayed aggressive in the strike zone,” Groom said. “That kept me around a long time because managers knew what they were going to get out of me. They didn’t have to worry if I was going to walk a bunch of people or fall behind. I took a lot of pride in throwing strikes. My goal when I went out to the mound was I wanted to get the guy out in three pitches.”
In Groom’s estimation, that mindset allowed him to maintain his longevity by keeping his arm fresh.
“Being able to play as long as I was able to play, until I was 40, a lot of guys don’t get that chance, so I felt like that was a pretty good accomplishment,” he said.
Upon his retirement, Groom stayed at home to help around the house with his five children, the youngest two of which were ages 2 and 3 at the time, and assist his wife in running an organic plant nursery that she operated in Cedar Hill.
He later became part-owner in Buckventures Outdoors, which produces the television show “Buckventures: The Woodsman,” an endeavor in which he spent about six years.
Groom said he connected with Jeff Danker, his partner in the venture, over their shared Christian faith and love of the outdoors, a passion that Groom fostered as a child hunting raccoons with his uncles near Sugar Loaf Mountain, where his grandfather resided in Poteau.
“We’d go out around Christmas time and we’d go coon hunting a lot because back then, you could get money for the furs,” said Groom, now 57. “So I used to do that and that kind of got me into it.”
The show was based out of Oklahoma, where Danker lived, though the pair would hunt for whitetails and mule deer across the Midwest.
Groom, who doesn’t hunt as often as he’d like nowadays, said he prefers bowhunting because of its higher degree of difficulty.
“You’ve got to be able to cover your scent. You’ve got to be in the right place, or you’d get busted by the deer. And if you just spook them once, you may never see them again for a long time,” he said. “It was just a challenge for me, kind of like playing in baseball. It gave you a different challenge in trying to be successful at something.”
The show required a fair amount of travel from September through December each year, and the toll eventually caused Groom to decide to move on to again spend more time at home, as well as help take care of his mother, who was in declining health.
Groom’s youngest son graduated from Tarleton State this year, and his youngest daughter is entering her final year there. With an empty nest, Groom said he and his wife are in the process of downsizing. He spends some time as the third base coach and helping with the pitchers at Ovilla Christian in Red Oak, where each of his children attended and where he’s helped with the baseball team for about 10 years.
The Eagles secured their first state title in school history this year by winning the TAPPS 2A championship. The feat wasn’t lost on Groom, who won a Double-A title with the Birmingham Barons in 1989 but ranks third all-time among pitchers for most MLB games played without a postseason appearance.
“I was happy for the kids because the senior class really worked hard and had really overcome some adversity,” he said.
And as for his advice to any young player who hopes to one day follow his path to the big leagues, or to anyone in general looking to fulfill their potential, he repeated what he tells the players at Ovilla.
“Don’t leave any chips on the table,” he said. “That’s what I try to tell those kids all the time. If you don’t try and don’t give 100 percent effort, how are you going to know how good you really are? So just work at it with your whole heart. That’s what I would tell kids, just work at it with your whole heart.”