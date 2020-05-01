Larry Hennig never set out to coach softball. But 22 years and 768 wins later, he definitely left a mark on the game.
Hennig, 69, announced his retirement Friday after a long, successful career, the last 10 seasons of which were spent in charge of the Mary Hardin-Baylor program.
“The main reason is, I retired from coaching 10 years ago when I left Temple College,” he said. “My wife and I had things to do, but UMHB made such a good offer I couldn’t turn it down. So, we put those things on hold and we are going to look at that list and do them now.”
Hennig was 249-149 in nine-plus seasons at UMHB, and his teams made the American Southwest Conference tournament nine times. He was in the middle of his 10th year with the Lady Crusaders when this season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before his tenure with UMHB, Hennig spent 12 seasons at Temple College, where he was 519-203 and led the Lady Leopards to eight conference titles and three NJCAA tournament appearances. He was the first coach for the program that played its first game in 1999.
“I was lucky to be at Temple College at a time when junior colleges really took the lead in collegiate softball,” he said. “The timing just happened to be right. And back then, no, I probably wouldn’t have expected to stay coaching 22 years.”
Hennig, who had coached baseball at Temple High School for five years, initially applied to be the baseball coach at Temple College. He said that prospect looked good until current coach and athletic director Craig McMurtry, a former major league pitcher, applied for the job.
“My resume just didn’t hold up next to his,” Hennig said with a laugh. “Baseball had been my passion, and I figured I’d just go back to being a middle school principal at Troy. But (former TC president) Dr. Marc Nigliazzo and (former athletic director) Danny Scott talked to me about the softball job and took a chance on me.”
The Lady Leopards were 18-38 in that first year, the only losing season the program had under Hennig, who hoped to have similar success at UMHB.
“I knew it was different at the NCAA Division III level,” he said. “It’s more academic-oriented, so I wasn’t sure how I would fit into that. It took me a while here and I had to recruit a different kind of kid. As recruiting evolved, I learned just to recruit kids that had a passion and weren’t afraid of hard work.”
The pattern proved successful with the Lady Crusaders, whose 20-21 mark in 2016 was the only losing record in Hennig’s time in charge.
Hennig said he contemplated retiring following last season — after the Lady Crusaders played for the ASC tournament championship, losing 2-1 to East Texas Baptist — but decided to come back this season to try to help his team earn the league title and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
“I knew we were getting close,” he said. “I always felt we had the teams that could get there, and sometimes we’ve just been at a disadvantage the way our (West Region) is set up to get us an at-large bid. So, I’ve found that frustrating.”
He noted that teams from the West Region won six of the last 10 national titles, and UMHB has been competitive against some of those champions, including last season’s doubleheader sweep of Texas Lutheran, which went on to win national championship.
“Beating them, going to the Leadoff Classic in Arizona this year and beating some of the top teams in the nation, we are as close as I thought we were,” Hennig said. “And that was a chance to show that UMHB is right there.”
It will be Melissa Mojica’s turn to try to get the Lady Crusaders to the NCAA tournament. UMHB promoted Mojica, who played at Baylor and spent the last five seasons as Hennig’s assistant, to head coach Friday.
“I am very thankful to Larry for his ten years of service to our softball program and I congratulate him on all of his success as a head coach,” UMHB athletic director Randy Mann said. “He has continued to build a successful program and has the Cru moving in the right direction. I will also miss his friendship and we wish him the best in his retirement.
“We are also excited to promote Melissa Mojica to take over as head coach. She has been a big part of our success the last five years and I am excited to keep her in the program and keep some continuity for UMHB softball.”
As for Hennig’s retirement list, one thing on it is spending more time with his daughter and son-in-law, who live in Oklahoma.
“We don’t see them enough,” Hennig said. “But I’ll still be in Central Texas. I’ll catch a football or softball game in Temple or Belton when I can.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. I’ve worked with some great people, and the girls have been great over the years. Now it’s time for somebody else to take over.”