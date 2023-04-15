Temple College entered Saturday with an opportunity to beat 12th-ranked Weatherford twice and seize a share of the lead in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings.
However, the well-rounded Coyotes had other ideas and departed the second-place Leopards’ ballpark with a commanding grasp on first place.
Strong pitching by Ryne Rodriguez and Jack Arthur’s two home runs in the final three innings propelled Weatherford to a 7-2 win over Temple in the doubleheader’s seven-inning opener on a warm, breezy afternoon at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
Needing a Game 2 victory to salvage a 2-2 series split and remain two games behind the Coyotes, the Leopards couldn’t get it done. Canadian slugger Robin Villeneuve launched three-run home runs in the first and sixth innings and Eddie Calzoncit hit a two-run blast as Weatherford popped TC 13-2 in six innings to sweep the crucial doubleheader.
Using the conditions to their favor, the Coyotes (34-9, 17-3) connected for six home runs and didn’t allow any homers against the Leopards (26-16, 15-9), who also struggled to catch fly balls in the swirling air while using a makeshift defensive lineup in the finale because of injuries.
“It was just a combination of a lot of stuff. Their pitching was really good and we didn’t hit it, and our pitching was not as good today,” Temple head coach Craig McMurtry said after the Leopards’ first series loss in conference play. “The wind was blowing out and Weatherford’s typically a fly-ball, get-the-ball-up-in-the-air team. It worked right into their advantage.
“Plus, we gave them a popup on the infield and a ball in the outfield that should have been caught, so those type of things are going to get magnified, especially against a good team. They’re definitely the best team we’ve played so far, as far as how they swing the bat and the guys they run out there on the mound. Not a lot of holes. They play defense and do what they need to do. They’re very solid.”
Although Temple’s hopes of winning the NTJCAC championship were dented by losing to Weatherford, the Leopards still have a realistic shot to capture the league’s No. 2 seed for next month’s NJCAA Region V Tournament with successful upcoming series against Vernon and North Central Texas.
“We were hoping to get at least one win today, but it didn’t happen. It definitely puts Weatherford in the driver’s seat in the conference, and probably rightfully so,” McMurtry said. “Now we’re sitting in a position where we have to find a way to win five or six of our last eight games to get into the tournament and, once you get there, anything can happen.
“As disappointing as today is, we still have a chance to finish up in a really good position if we take care of business down the road. But we’re going to have to play a lot better than we did today.”
Temple pitcher Luis Martinez-Gomez entered Saturday’s opener with a 5-2 record and a 2.93 ERA, but the sophomore right-hander didn’t have his best stuff against Weatherford’s potent lineup. He walked leadoff batter Jack Clark after getting ahead 0-2 in the count, and Villeneuve ripped a two-out single to left field to drive in Clark for a 1-0 lead.
The Leopards responded in their first at-bat as Hogan Heller hit a one-out single against ace freshman lefty Rodriguez (7-0), raced to third on Cade Climie’s single and scored when the right fielder misplayed the hit.
However, the Coyotes grabbed the lead right back in the second as Dayton Tockey powered an opposite-field homer to left field.
Martinez-Gomez and Temple still trailed 2-1 to begin the fifth, but an infield error and a walk set the table for Weatherford before Arthur blasted a high-trajectory shot to left for a three-run homer and a 5-1 Weatherford lead. Martinez-Gomez then was pulled after walking Villeneuve.
“In my opinion, Luis was opening up a little quick with the front side and slinging some stuff — not pitching as much as he was throwing,” McMurtry said. “That inning where we gave up the three-run homer put us in a bad spot. He’d been avoiding that in situations with guys on base, getting out of it by making a couple of pitches.”
Weatherford added to its lead on Louka Daoust’s RBI groundout in the sixth and Arthur’s solo homer to right in the seventh, making it 7-1.
Slender southpaw Rodriguez finally ran into trouble in the Temple seventh, walking Climie with the bases loaded to make it 7-2 before reliever Davin Ronquist got Simon Larranaga to ground out to seal the Coyotes’ win.
In the scheduled nine-inning finale, Temple sophomore lefty Dash Albus walked two in the first inning before Villeneuve powered a three-run homer to right for a 3-0 advantage. On Wednesday, the muscular sophomore first baseman from Quebec hit his 17th homer to break Weatherford’s single-season record.
The Leopards answered back with a two-run second against righty Garrett McLaughlin to make it 3-2. Heller walked, Dawson French singled and Jake Weaver executed a sacrifice bunt before Raithen Malone lined a two-run single to center field.
But McLaughlin kept Temple’s lineup in check the rest of the way, and Weatherford’s attack continued to produce. The Coyotes began the fourth with a walk before TC’s infield failed to catch Daoust’s sky-high pop fly. Layden White hit an RBI single and reliever Christian Okerholm dropped a throw at first on a potential double-play grounder, allowing another run to score for a 5-2 game.
The Coyotes added a run in the fifth after a fly ball dropped between two outfielders then broke it wide open with a seven-run sixth, sending 12 batters to the plate. Normally dominant lefty reliever Tyler Cooper allowed Calzoncit’s two-run homer and two singles before Villeneuve slammed a three-run shot to left for his second homer of the game and 19th this season en route to Weatherford’s run-rule win.