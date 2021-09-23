BELTON — Tanner Conroy had a singular mission during the offseason. He needed to add bulk, so he simplified his routine.
“Just weight room and eating all summer,” the Belton native said. “I ate a lot of chicken. I’m a big meat-eater, chicken, beef, steak. I’ll eat it all.”
The daily grind at the dinner table and in the gym helped the senior add some muscle to his frame but, more than anything, it helped him get into the right mindset.
Before spring practice began last May, Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin asked the outside linebacker if he would be willing to move up front.
At an even 6 feet tall, 198 pounds, it meant Conroy would surrender a lot of size in matching up with the typically taller, more hefty Class 6A offensive linemen.
But he didn’t bat an eye.
“He just told me he wanted to move me down (to defensive end) and that I could be a real key player if I just keep up the hard work in the offseason and I believed in him,” said Conroy, who’s been playing football since fifth grade but never spent time on the defensive line until this season. “I kept up the hard work and I feel like that was a really good change for me. I’ve been having the best time of my life.”
Belton defensive coordinator Christopher Harbin said there was no convincing that needed to be done on the coaching staff’s part.
“He’s ran with it,” Harbin said. “He never balked on it as far as (saying), ‘I don’t want to move.’ It was, ‘Whatever I have to do.’ He wants to play. The biggest thing is he’s super coachable.”
Sniffin said Conroy’s work ethic and mental aptitude have allowed him to make the move as seamlessly as possible.
“I told him in the offseason that he needed to be a dude, that he needed to be a guy that we can count on, and he’s done exactly that,” the second-year Belton coach said. “He puts in the time that he’s supposed to (in order) to get himself ready to play.”
Despite facing a numbers disadvantage on most every play — Belton’s base scheme uses a three-man defensive front, typically matched up against an opposing five-man offensive line — the results have still shown on the field.
From his end spot, Conroy had four tackles, including a key sack that stalled a Georgetown drive in the third quarter of Belton’s back-and-forth 35-31 win over the Eagles to open the season.
It was Conroy’s first varsity game, and he said that’s when he knew this year’s team is a capable group.
“Just the way we played as a team and how much effort we gave even though we weren’t even projected to win and we showed that we could go out there and win,” he said. “It showed that we had grit and that we could go out there and play with anyone.”
Conroy added four tackles, one for a loss, against Round Rock and another three, two of which went for losses, against Pflugerville Hendrickson. His four tackles for losses are tied for tops on the team heading into tonight’s District 12-6A opener between Belton (1-2) and Copperas Cove (0-3) at Bulldawg Stadium.
And Conroy said he still has a lot left to contribute.
“I feel like I could shoot those numbers up during district,” he said. “I feel like there’s still some there that I can get.”
Harbin said part of his unit’s strategy is to get its best 11 defenders on the field as much as possible, which is one reason that led to Conroy’s position change.
Because the Tigers were already stacked at linebacker at the varsity level, they wanted to find a way to get Conroy more reps.
Belton also uses its defensive scheme to fit its personnel, which this season caters to a line that is more undersized than usual. Therefore, coaches line players up as strategically as possible and teach them ways to get through double-teams.
“It’s a lot of slanting and movement stuff, which fits (Conroy),” Harbin said. “If he can get leverage and get by a guy quickly, then we neutralize the size disadvantage. So far, we’ve been pretty successful with that, in putting them in situations to where they’re not taking on the 320-pounders head-on. It’s everything’s at an angle, trying to get past them instead of trying to hold them up at the line of scrimmage.”
Harbin added that Conroy has only gained confidence since his quick start in the Georgetown game.
“I don’t know if in Week 1, he knew he could do it. I don’t know his mindset on it,” he said. “But once he got out there and realized, you know, ‘I can do this,’ you can see a change in him in the confidence in what he can do. And that’s been awesome.”
Conroy, who also plays baseball, said he utilizes his speed to his advantage.
“I feel like I can get around them with my quickness,” he said. “I definitely think it helps. I use my hands. They’ll try to punch me, but I just use my hands to get around them.”
Conroy also relishes the role of proving people wrong.
From being a smaller-than-average end, to being a player that had to bide his time at the JV level until his senior year, each are factors that motivate him to produce on the field.
“I definitely feel like, kind of a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I feel like when I first walk out there, you can kind of see the look in the guy’s face. He’s like, ‘This is the guy I have to block all game?’ The first couple plays, he’ll just be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to take this guy out.’ But I stand my ground and he’ll usually have to step his game up.”
By the end of the night, Conroy said, the look in that lineman’s face has usually changed.
“They have to start giving me a little bit more effort,” he said, something he is used to doing himself. “I was working hard over the summer, just having that aggressive mentality. I feel like the hard work I’ve been putting in, it’s been showing.”